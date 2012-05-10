In this space wallpaper, chaotic networks of dust and gas signpost the next generations of massive stars in this stunning new image of the Cygnus-X star-nursery captured by ESA’s Herschel space observatory. Cygnus-X is an extremely active region of massive-star birth some 4500 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan.
Swan Glowing in Flight Space Wallpaper
(Image: © ESA)
