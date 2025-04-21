Colorful Eagle Nebula glows in stunning new image from Hubble Telescope

News
By published

"As enormous as this dusty pillar is, it's just one small piece of the greater Eagle Nebula."

wispy clouds of gas stretch across the width of the image, shining in purples, blues and deep reds. hundreds of stars twinkle in the background
A new Hubble Space Telescope image of the Eagle Nebula taken to celebrate the observatory's 35th anniversary. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, K. Noll)

A breathtaking new image of the famous Eagle Nebula captures a towering pillar of gas and dust sculpted by intense stellar radiation.

The Eagle Nebula, also known as Messier 16, is located about 6,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Serpens. It is a well-known stellar nursery with vast swaths of cosmic dust and gas from which new stars are born.

The nebula is famously known for the iconic "Pillars of Creation" image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995. A new image taken by the space telescope showcases a lesser-known pillar within the Eagle Nebula, revealing its complex textures and the effects of intense ultraviolet radiation from baby stars sculpting the surrounding gas and dust, according to a statement from the European Space Agency.

"Unfurling along the length of the image is a pillar of cold gas and dust that is 9.5 light-years tall," ESA officials said in the statement. "As enormous as this dusty pillar is, it's just one small piece of the greater Eagle Nebula."

The recent Hubble image was created using new data processing techniques developed since Hubble last studied this region in 2005. Astronomers are revisiting exciting Hubble targets like the Eagle Nebula in honor of the space telescope's upcoming 35th anniversary this week.

The Eagle Nebula is shaped by dense clouds of gas and dust that create a silhouette resembling an eagle with outstretched wings. A cluster of young stars lies outside the frame of this new Hubble image, but has impacted the formation of nearby cosmic structures. Denser gas regions are more resistant to radiation and stellar winds from young stars, allowing them to remain as dusty sculptures, like this newly imaged star-forming pillar.

"The Eagle Nebula is one of many nebulas in the Milky Way that are known for their sculpted, dusty clouds," ESA officials said in the statement. "Nebulas take on these fantastic shapes when exposed to powerful radiation and winds from infant stars."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about hubble space telescope

Cosmic party streamer for Hubble's 35th | Space picture of the day for April 18, 2025

Iconic Sombrero Galaxy shines in reprocessed Hubble Telescope view (image)

How did this ancient black hole get so big?
See more latest
Most Popular
a cloud of purple gas in space seen against hundreds of colorful swirls of light
How did this ancient black hole get so big?
A chapter of the layered geological history of Mars is laid bare in this image from NASA&#039;s Curiosity rover. The image shows the base of Mount Sharp, the rover&#039;s eventual science destination.
NASA's Curiosity rover finds major clue that Mars was once habitable
Artist’s illustration of a supermassive black hole at the heart of a galaxy.
Ultralight dark matter may have helped monstrous black holes form in the early universe
a black and white rocket ignites its nine engines, lighting up its launch pad in the darkness of night
SpaceX launches its 32nd Dragon cargo mission to the ISS for NASA (video)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft atop, stands at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 4, 2024, in preparation for the agency’s SpaceX 31st Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station.
SpaceX launching Dragon cargo capsule to ISS early April 21: Watch it live
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket comes down for a landing on a ship at sea after launching the NROL-145 mission for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office from California&#039;s Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 20, 2025.
SpaceX launches 10th batch of 'proliferated architecture' spy satellites for US government (video)
lyrid meteor shower graphic showing a white clock and meteors streaking through the sky in the background.
When is the best time to see the Lyrid meteor shower 2025?
An illustration of teh Hercules-Corona BorealisGreat Wall. Our entire galaxy sits on one of those tiny threads
Gamma-ray bursts reveal largest structure in the universe is bigger and closer to Earth than we knew: 'The jury is still out on what it all means.'
a space capsule descended through the dawn sky under a parachute, approaching a landing in the desert
NASA's oldest active astronaut lands with space station crewmates on his 70th birthday
An artist&#039;s representation of NASA&#039;s Lucy spacecraft flying by the asteroid Donaldjohanson.
NASA's Lucy probe flies by the asteroid Donaldjohanson on Easter Sunday