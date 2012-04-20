Lyrid Meteor Shower of 2012: A Skywatching Resource

The meteors of the Lyrid meteor appear to originate on the border between Lyra and Hercules.

The 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peaks overnight between late Saturday, April 21, and early Sunday, April 22. The meteors will appear to radiate outward from the constellation Lyra and the best time to see them will be between midnight and sunrise on Sunday morning.

The Lyrids occur each year in mid-April when the Earth passes through a stream of dust left over from the comet Thatcher, a long-period object that orbits the sun once every 415 years. Learn more about how to observe the Lyrid meteor shower of 2012 in this SPACE.com archive of meteor shower observing guides and recent Lyrid skywatching stories.

Friday, April 20

Weekend Lyrid Meteor Shower Visible From Earth, Space and ... Balloon?

The annual Lyrid meteor shower will hit its peak this weekend and promises to put on an eye-catching display. So much so, NASA is pulling out all the stops.

Wednesday, April 18

Lyrid Meteor Shower: Tips to See April's 'Shooting Stars'

The week ahead promises to be a perfect time to observe meteors. That's great news since the Lyrid meteor shower peaks on Sunday (April 22), but any night this week should be a good night to see meteors.

Monday, April 16

Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks This Week

An annual meteor shower peaks this weekend, a time when dark skies should make for great viewing opportunities in the Northern Hemisphere.

Tuesday, April 3

Lyrid Meteor Shower to Grace Dark April Skies

Skywatchers are in for a treat in late April: An annual meteor shower will peak when the moon's absence leaves the night sky dark and great for viewing.

