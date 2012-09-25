Amazing Night Launch Photos: Europe's ATV-3 Cargo Ship Blasts Off

ATV-3 and Ariane 5 Rocket Roll to the Launch Pad

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

The Ariane 5 and ATV-3 Edoardo Amaldi move from the final assembly building to the launch pad on March 21, 2012, in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV Edoardo Amaldi ready for launch

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

Ariane 5 and ATV Edoardo Amaldi on the launch pad, on 21 March 2012, in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Launches on March 23, 2012

Arianespace

An Ariane 5 rocket launches the unmanned ATV-3 Edoardo Amaldi robotic cargo ship toward the International Space Station on March 23, 2012 in a successful liftoff from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Lights Up Sky: March 23, 2012 Launch

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the European Space Agency's ATV-3 cargo ship Edoardo Amaldi lights up the night just after a dazzling liftoff just after 12 a.m. EDT from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Lights Up Sky in March 23, 2012 Launch

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the European Space Agency's ATV-3 cargo ship Edoardo Amaldi lights up the night after a dazzling liftoff just after 12 a.m. EDT from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Lights Up Sky: March 23, 2012 Launch

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the European Space Agency's ATV-3 cargo ship Edoardo Amaldi lights up the night after a dazzling liftoff just after 12 a.m. EDT from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Launches Into Clouds: March 23, 2012

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the European Space Agency's ATV-3 cargo ship Edoardo Amaldi disappears into clouds after a dazzling launch just after 12 a.m. EDT from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Cargo Ship Launches on March 23, 2012

ESA - S. Corvaja, 2012

An Ariane 5 rocket carrying the European Space Agency's ATV-3 cargo ship Edoardo Amaldi lights up the night after a dazzling liftoff just after 12 a.m. EDT from Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Spaceship Launch: Upper Stage Ignition

Arianespace TV

The upper stage of an Ariane 5 rocket ignites after stage separation in this still image from an Arianespace broadcast of the launch of the ATV-3 cargo ship toward the International Space Station on March 23, 2012 from Kourou, French Guiana.

ATV-3 Spaceship Launch: Fairing Sep

Arianespace TV

This still from an Arianespace broadcast shows the shell-like nose cone, or payload fairing, falling away to the left after the launch of an Ariane 5 rocket carrying the new ATV-3 cargo ship for the International Space Station on March 23, 2012. The launch blasted off from Europe's spaceport in French Guiana.

ATV-3 Spaceship Launch: Booster Sep

Arianespace TV

This view from an Ariane 5 rocket camera shows the rocket's boosters (one at far right) falling away after being jettisoned during a successful launch of the European ATV-3 cargo ship toward the International Space Station on March 23, 2012.