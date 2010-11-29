‘Star Trek’ Actor William Shatner Boldly Talks a Little $#*!

William Shatner's new TV show may not be taking him to the final frontier, but the "Star Trek" actor is set to take the helm of an original comedy that premieres this week.

Shatner, 79, is the star of the new show "$#*! My Dad Says," which debuts Thursday (Sept. 23) on CBS.

The sitcom is based on the popular Twitter feed of author Justin Halpern who, after moving in with his parents, used the micro-blogging site to record his father's amusing, but often expletive-laden and politically incorrect, observations and advice.

Halpern's success on Twitter led to a book deal with Harper Collins. The book, titled "Sh*t My Dad Says" was published in May and quickly became a bestseller.

Shatner will star as Ed Goodson, the blunt and opinionated father of Henry, played by Jonathan Sadowski.

Shatner himself uses Twitter, posting updates under the name "WilliamShatner."

"It's a mystery to me what people will think," Shatner wrote in a recent post. "Can't wait to hear your thoughts!"

According to the show's official CBS website: "When Henry finds he can no longer afford to pay rent, Ed reveals a soft spot and invites Henry to move in with him. Henry agrees, knowing that the verbal assault will not abate and now there will be no escape. Describing their father/son relationship is tricky, but Ed will easily come up with a few choice words."

Among his myriad roles on the stage, television and silver screen, Shatner is probably best known for his portrayal of Capt. James T. Kirk in the original "Star Trek" TV series that ran from 1966 to 1969.

Shatner reprised the role in seven feature films in the 1980s and 90s. He has also penned numerous science fiction and autobiographical novels, directed films, starred in commercials and appeared in many other television shows as both actor and host.

This summer, Shatner hosted the William Shatner 20th Annual Hollywood Charity Horse Show to raise funds for various charities for children. He also auctioned off his Harley Davidson motorcycle and other personal items as part of a larger Star Trek-themed charity auction in Las Vegas in June.