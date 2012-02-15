Photos: Full Moon Captivates Skywatchers in February 2012

Full Moon Over Washington
A United States Marine Corps helicopter is seen flying through this scene of the full moon and the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012, from Arlington National Cemetery.
Full Moon over Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Astrophotographer John Stetson produced this striking image of the full moon over Cape Elizabeth, Maine, February 7, 2012. He adds: "The earth's atmosphere, acting as a lens, provided some interesting features to February's Snow Moon. A green rim can be seen on top of the moon. Refracted light has also provided the red color on the lower limb of our moon. The moon's size, shape, and surface color have also been affected by our atmosphere. And, of course, the moonlight has also been refracted such that an upsidedown image appears; that is the Etruscan-vase."
Full Moon over Fort St. James, British Columbia
Astrophotographer Daniel Stanyer captured the full moon over Fort St. James, British Columbia, February 7, 2012.
Full Moon over Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
Astrophotographer Mike Riordan saw the full moon through the trees in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, February 7, 2012.
Full Moon over Butte, South Dakota
Astrophotographer Monika Zephier caught the full moon over Butte, South Dakota, February 7, 2012.
Full Moon over Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
Astrophotographer Colin Chatfield obtained this full moon photo in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, February 7, 2012.
Full Moon over Salt Lake City
Astrophotographer Michelle N. McDaniel took this shot of the full moon in Salt Lake City, Feb. 7, 2012.
U.S. Capitol Building Beneath a Full Moon
The full moon and the U.S. Capitol are seen early in the evening on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012, as seen from Arlington National Cemetery.