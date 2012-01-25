Blue Marble Earth Space Wallpaper

Trending

Blue Marble Earth
This composite image uses a number of swaths of the Earth's surface taken on January 4, 2012.
(Image: © NASA/NOAA/GSFC/Suomi NPP/VIIRS/Norman Kuring)

A 'Blue Marble' image of the Earth taken from the VIIRS instrument aboard NASA's most recently launched Earth-observing satellite - Suomi NPP in this amazing space wallpaper. This composite image uses a number of swaths of the Earth's surface taken on January 4, 2012. The NPP satellite was renamed 'Suomi NPP' on January 24, 2012 to honor the late Verner E. Suomi of the University of Wisconsin.

