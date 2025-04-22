Happy Earth Day 2025! Write your name in NASA satellite images and celebrate our planet (video)

News
By published

Check out this fun way to embrace Earth Day and NASA's 60 years of planetary observation.

Happy Earth Day!

April 22 is traditionally known as Earth Day, the occasion where we pause as temporary travelers on our 'blue marble' to honor and respect our precious planetary home and its immeasurable beauty, allowing for greater appreciation of this distinctive world's bounty of resources.

This yearly reflective holiday was first founded as Earth Day on April 22, 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, when 20 million Americans united as a concerned force to bring attention to the vital importance of recognizing key environmental issues facing our fragile "third rock from the sun" and rejoice in the natural treasures we all enjoy on a daily basis.

A poster made up of Landsat images spelling out EARTH DAY

NASA's official Earth Day 2025 poster. (Image credit: NASA)

To help commemorate and engage in Earth Day 2025, one fun activity we can all partake in is a special NASA page where participants can download this year's inspiring Earth Day Poster and also view and export their name magically written out in letters formed by actual Landsat satellite images.

For over six decades, NASA has been monitoring, observing, and recording images of Earth from the lofty vantage point of space to aid in our understanding of this ever-changing and unique planet using the most revolutionary technology of the times for the benefit of all humankind.

RELATED STORIES:

 —  Planet Earth: Everything you need to know

 — Earth Day: What is it and why does it matter?

 — Earth Day 2024: Witness our changing planet in 12 incredible satellite images

"NASA Science delivers every second of every day for the benefit all, and it begins with how we observe our home planet from the unique vantage point of space," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"Our satellites, Mars rovers, astronauts and other NASA Science missions send back beautiful images of our planet, from the smallest of plankton to the pale blue dot, to help give us a comprehensive, detailed view of our home that we especially celebrate each Earth Day."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space exploration

ELVIS in orbit: New 3D microscope arrives at the ISS to study microbes in space

It's alive! It's alive! Orion throws back its cover | Space picture of the day for April 22, 2025

Fixing the Hubble Space Telescope: A timeline of NASA's shuttle servicing missions
See more latest
Most Popular
NASA astronaut Story Musgrave moves about in space shuttle Endeavour&#039;s cargo bay during the deployment of the solar array panels on the Hubble Space Telescope during the final of five STS-61 spacewalks, on Dec. 9, 1993. 
Fixing the Hubble Space Telescope: A timeline of NASA's shuttle servicing missions
SpaceX&#039;s CRS-32 Dragon cargo capsule nears the International Space Station for docking on April 22, 2025.
ELVIS in orbit: New 3D microscope arrives at the ISS to study microbes in space
an infrared view of a moon showing surface details through the haze of its atmosphere
There's liquid on Titan, Saturn's largest moon. But something's missing and scientists are confused
a black and white photo of a space capsule being tested in a large chamber
It's alive! It's alive! Orion throws back its cover | Space picture of the day for April 22, 2025
Screenshots from Fortnite showing Star Wars characters.
Yousa in big doo-doo now, as Darth Jar Jar makes his way to Fortnite in the new Star Wars collaboration (video)
A close-up view of a barred spiral galaxy. Two spiral arms reach horizontally away from the core in the centre, merging into a broad network of gas and dust which fills the image. This material glows brightest orange along the path of the arms, and is darker red across the rest of the galaxy. Through many gaps in the dust, countless tiny stars can be seen, most densely around the core
Has the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a 'missing' supermassive black hole? (video)
A black and white image of a space rock with a black background.
NASA's Lucy probe captures 1st close-up images of asteroid Donaldjohanson, revealing 'strikingly complicated geology'
Screenshots from the video game Elite Dangerous, showing a spaceship around a gas giant.
We took a guided tour of the solar system in Elite Dangerous, and now you can too (interview)
a person sits on a hillside and looks at a meteor streaking through the starry sky with the milky way on the left.
Don't miss the Lyrid meteor shower peak tonight: Here's what to expect
Five superheroes assemble downtown and look up into the sky
Marvel's screw-ups get their chance at redemption in the final 'Thunderbolts' trailer (video)