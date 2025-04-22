Happy Earth Day 2025! Write your name in NASA satellite images and celebrate our planet (video)

Happy Earth Day!

April 22 is traditionally known as Earth Day, the occasion where we pause as temporary travelers on our 'blue marble' to honor and respect our precious planetary home and its immeasurable beauty, allowing for greater appreciation of this distinctive world's bounty of resources.

This yearly reflective holiday was first founded as Earth Day on April 22, 1970 by Wisconsin Senator Gaylord Nelson, when 20 million Americans united as a concerned force to bring attention to the vital importance of recognizing key environmental issues facing our fragile "third rock from the sun" and rejoice in the natural treasures we all enjoy on a daily basis.

NASA's official Earth Day 2025 poster. (Image credit: NASA)

To help commemorate and engage in Earth Day 2025, one fun activity we can all partake in is a special NASA page where participants can download this year's inspiring Earth Day Poster and also view and export their name magically written out in letters formed by actual Landsat satellite images.

For over six decades, NASA has been monitoring, observing, and recording images of Earth from the lofty vantage point of space to aid in our understanding of this ever-changing and unique planet using the most revolutionary technology of the times for the benefit of all humankind.

"NASA Science delivers every second of every day for the benefit all, and it begins with how we observe our home planet from the unique vantage point of space," said Nicky Fox, associate administrator, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

"Our satellites, Mars rovers, astronauts and other NASA Science missions send back beautiful images of our planet, from the smallest of plankton to the pale blue dot, to help give us a comprehensive, detailed view of our home that we especially celebrate each Earth Day."