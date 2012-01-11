The Milky Way over the 1.54-metre Danish Telescope at La Silla Space Wallpaper

The Milky Way above the dome of the Danish 1.54-metre telescope at ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile in this amazing space wallpaper. The central part of the Milky Way is visible behind the dome of the ESO 3.6-metre telescope in the distance. On the right the Magellanic Clouds can be seen. This telescope was a major contributor to the PLANET project to search for exoplanets using microlensing. The picture was taken using a normal digital camera with a total exposure time of 15 minutes.

