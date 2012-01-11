This stunning space wallpaper reveals that astronomers have discovered the three smallest alien planets yet, including one that's just the size of Mars. The alien worlds, detected using publicly available data from NASA's Kepler mission, are 0.78, 0.73 and 0.57 times the diameter of Earth, respectively; the smallest one is roughly Mars-size.
Astronomers Find Three Smallest Planets Outside Solar System Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech)
