Complete Coverage of the 219th American Astronomical Society Meeting

This artist's concept depicts the newfound planetary system KOI-961, which contains three alien planets smaller than Earth. The exoplanets circle their red-dwaf host star at very close distances, so they're likely too hot to host life.

More than 2,700 astronomers from around the world are convening in Austin, Texas from Jan. 8-12 to discuss the latest discoveries from space at the 219th meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS).

The meeting will feature the newest findings about some of the biggest mysteries of the cosmos, including dark matter, dark energy, alien planets, and more.

SPACE.com's Clara Moskowitz and Denise Chow will provide complete coverage from the 219th AAS meeting. You can track the conference on Twitter by following Clara (@ClaraMoskowitz) and Denise (@denisechow) and by following the hash tag #AAS219.

See SPACE.com's complete coverage of the Austin AAS meeting in below:

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Space Bubbles Offer Glimpse at Our Sun's Evolution

Distant space bubbles may hold clues to the history of our own sun.

NASA's Newest Telescope Survives Funding Battle, But Challenges Remain

The James Webb Space Telescope is pegged to receive nearly $530 million in the 2012 fiscal year.

Monday, Jan. 16

Funding Drought Jeopardizes Future NASA Astronomy Missions

With NASA operating on an increasingly tight budget, the agency's ability to launch future large astronomy missions is at risk, scientists said.

Milky Way's Color Is White As a Morning's Snow

Our galaxy is aptly named the Milky Way — it looks white, the color of fresh spring snow in the early morning, scientists now reveal.

Saturday, Jan. 14

AAS Dispatch: International Borders Are Visible From Space

It's a popular saying that international borders aren't visible from space, but it's just not true, says one veteran astronaut.

Friday, Jan. 13

Black Hole Fires Gas 'Bullets' Into Space

Astronomers have captured the moment when a black hole launched super-fast "bullets" of gas into space at one-quarter the speed of light, a new study reports.

Thursday, Jan. 12

'Saturn on Steroids': 1st Ringed Planet Beyond Solar System Possibly Found

An enigmatic object detected five years ago in space may be a ringed alien world comparable to Saturn, the first such world discovered outside our solar system, scientists now say.

AAS Dispatch: An Encyclopedia of Alien Planets

A team of astronomers has put together an online catalog of alien planets to help researchers and the public keep up with the intensifying flurry of exoplanet discoveries.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Space Photos & Images from the 219th American Astronomical Society Meeting

See amazing images and photos of space discoveries unveiled in the 219th American Astronomical Society in Austin, Texas.

AAS Dispatch: Science Should be More Than Just Practical

In an age of dwindling budgets and political pressure for research to provide tangible benefits to society, a prominent astronomer says science should aspire to more than that.

This chart compares the smallest known alien planets to Mars and Earth. Astronomers using data from NASA's Kepler space telescope announced the discovery of KOI-961.01, KOI-961.02 and KOI-961.03 on Jan. 11, 2012; the Kepler team announced Kepler-20e and Kepler-20f in December 2011. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Tiny Planets Around a Tiny Star - Infographic

See how the small alien planets stack up to our own solar system and Jupiter in the SPACE.com infographic above.

3 Alien Planets Smaller Than Earth Found

Astronomers have discovered the three smallest alien planets yet, including one that's just the size of Mars. The alien worlds, detected using publicly available data from NASA's Kepler mission, are 0.78, 0.73 and 0.57 times the diameter of Earth, respectively; the smallest one is roughly Mars-size.

A Galaxy Full of Alien Planets - Infographic

See how the alien planet population of our galaxy stacks up in the SPACE.com infographic above.

160 Billion Alien Planets May Exist in Our Milky Way Galaxy

Alien planets are incredibly common in our Milky Way galaxy, outnumbering stars by a large margin, a new study suggests. On average, each of the 100 billion or so stars in our galaxy hosts at least 1.6 planets, according to the study, bringing the number of likely alien worlds to more than 160 billion.

Film still from 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' showing the sunset on the planet Tatooine. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox/LucasFilm)

Real-Life 'Tatooine': New 'Star Wars'-Like Planets with 2 Suns Found

Astronomers have found more real-life versions of Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine from "Star Wars" — alien worlds that see two suns rise and set each day instead of one. And these two newfound worlds are also extremely close to the habitable zones of their parent stars, scientists say.

Mystery of 400-Year-Old Star Explosion Finally Solved

Call it a cosmic scene investigation. A team of astronomer sleuths has identified the trigger for a powerful supernova that exploded four centuries ago, finding it to be the collision of two white dwarf stars.

AAS Dispatch: Astronaut Looks Back at 50 Years of Human Spaceflight

To celebrate the challenges and achievements of 50 years of human spaceflight, retired NASA astronaut Steven Hawley gave a special lecture Monday (Jan. 9) here at the 219th meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

This picture of the galaxy cluster ACT-CL J0102-4915 combines images taken with ESO’s Very Large Telescope with images from the SOAR Telescope and X-ray observations from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory. The X-ray image shows the hot gas in the cluster and is shown in blue. This newly discovered galaxy cluster has been nicknamed El Gordo — the "big" or "fat one" in Spanish. It consists of two separate galaxy subclusters colliding at several million kilometres per hour, and is so far away that its light has travelled for seven billion years to reach the Earth. (Image credit: ESO/SOAR/NASA)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

AAS Dispatch: How to NOT Get Funded in the Astronomy World

The National Science Foundation released a tongue-in-cheek look at the dos and don'ts of space funding.

Monster Galaxy Cluster 'El Gordo' Packs Mass of 2 Quadrillion Suns

The largest cluster of galaxies seen yet in the early universe, a giant that astronomers have dubbed "El Gordo," could one day reveal secrets about the invisible dark matter that fills the universe, researchers said.

Primordial Galaxy Cluster is Farthest Ever Seen

Astronomers have discovered the most distant developing galaxy cluster known to date, shedding light on the formation of large-scale structure in the early universe, a new study reports.

AAS Dispatch: Proposed Space Mission Would Probe Alien Atmospheres

Now that astronomers have found more than 700 alien planets around other stars, it's time to get serious about characterizing what those planets are like, say scientists proposing a new telescope mission.

An artist's concept of the Fast INfrared Exoplanet Spectroscopy Survey Explorer (FINESSE), a proposed mission. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Milky Way Galaxy's Past Revealed Through New Star Census

Scientists are performing a census of the stars in the Milky Way in an effort to piece together the history of how our galaxy formed.

Hidden Alien Planets Revealed in Old Hubble Telescope Data

When a team of researchers sifted through old data from the Hubble Space Telescope and discovered two hidden alien planets that had gone unnoticed for 13 years, they inadvertently found a new way to seek out alien worlds.

The densest regions of the dark matter cosmic web host massive clusters of galaxies. (Image credit: Van Waerbeke, Heymans, and CFHTLens collaboration)

Monday, Jan. 9



AAS Dispatch: Future NASA Telescope Could 'Sniff' Air of Alien Planets

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) could be used as a powerful tool that will enable astronomers to "sniff" the atmospheres of alien planets, according to David Charbonneau, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics in Cambridge, Mass.

Alien Earths Could Have 2 Suns Like 'Star Wars'' Tatooine

Astronomers should hunt for worlds like the fictional Tatooine in "Star Wars," say researchers calculating whether Earth-like planets can exist around paired stars.

AAS Dispatch: Big Funding Cuts Loom for Astronomy Projects

Astronomers might do well to prepare themselves for disappointment, as the tightening federal budget looks to deal a weighty blow to funding for astronomy research this year.

Biggest Map Yet of Universe's Invisible Dark Matter Unveiled

The hidden side of the universe is now a bit more illuminated thanks to the largest map yet of dark matter, the strange substance thought to inhabit much of space.

Three views of Venus' solar transit in 2004, taken by NASA's sun-observing TRACE spacecraft. The top image is in visible light; the view on bottom left is in the ultraviolet, and the one on bottom right is in the extreme ultraviolet. (Image credit: NASA/LMSAL )

Venus to Dance Across Sun in Rare June Skywatching Treat

This year, skywatchers will have the chance to see an astronomical event so rare that it will not occur again for another 105 years: the shadowy passage of Venus across the face of the sun.

Friday, Jan. 6

Astronomers Flock to Texas for Space 'Super Bowl' Conference

Thousands of astronomers and space scientists from all over the world will descend upon Austin, Texas next week for a conference that is being billed as the "Super Bowl of Astronomy."

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook. Twitter users can follow news of the AAS meeting with the hashtag #AAS219.