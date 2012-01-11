A Galaxy Full of Alien Planets (Infographic)

The latest data shows that our Milky Way galaxy is chock full of billions of planets, at least one for every star.

The latest study on the likely distribution of planets in our galaxy has found that at least 160 billion alien worlds exist in our Milky Way. Astronomers say the survey, based on estimates and computer projects, means that at least 1.6 planets circle each star in our galaxy. See how the alien planet population of our galaxy stacks up in the SPACE.com infographic above.