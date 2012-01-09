Photos: NASA Discovers Real-Life 'Tatooine' Planet With 2 Suns

After discussing his future plans with his Uncle Owen, Luke Skywalker leaves the Lars Homestead and heads towards the vista to watch the twin suns of Tatooine set while he reflects upon his destiny. © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Twin Sun Planet Kepler 35b

Lynette Cook

An artist's illustration of Kepler-35 b, a Saturn-size planet around a pair of sun-size stars, as envisioned by artist Lynette Cook. The discovery of Kepler-35b and another twin sun planet, Kepler-34 b, was announced Jan. 11, 2012 and represent a new class of circumbinary planets.

Twin Sun Planet Kepler 35b: Mark Garlick

Mark A. Garlick

Twin Sun Planet Kepler 35b: Lior Taylor

Lior Taylor

Planet Orbiting Two Suns

NASA/JPL-Caltech

This artist's concept illustrates Kepler-16b, the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars -- a real-life Tatooine, from 'Star Wars.' The planet, which can be seen in the foreground, was discovered by NASA's Kepler mission.

Real-Life Tatooine Planet

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Kepler mission has discovered a world where two suns set over the horizon instead of just one. The planet, called Kepler-16b, is not thought to be habitable. It is a cold world, with a gaseous surface, and it circles two stars, just like "Star Wars" Tatooine.

Kepler-16 System, Compared to Our Inner Solar System

NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

This artist's concept illustrates the Kepler-16 system (white) from an overhead view, showing its planet Kepler-16b and the eccentric orbits of the two stars it circles (labeled A and B). For reference, the orbits of our own solar system's planets Mercury and Earth are shown in blue.

Binary Sunset on Tatooine

Twentieth Century Fox/LucasFilm

Film still from 'Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope' showing the sunset on the planet Tatooine.

Hunting Alien Earths: Kepler Stares At Stars

NASA

NASA's Kepler mission is searching for Earth-like planets by looking for them to cross the face of alien stars.

Kepler's Field of View Superimposed on the Night Sky

Carter Roberts

This is Kepler's field of view superimposed on the night sky.

Kepler Field of View Star Chart

Software Bisque

This star chart illustrates the large patch of sky that NASA's Kepler mission will stare at for the duration of its three-and-a-half-year lifetime. The planet hunter's full field of view occupies 100 square degrees of our Milky Way galaxy, in the constellations Cygnus and Lyra.

Jason Rowe/ NASA Ames Research Center/ SETI Institute

A visible graphic of the 1,235 planets Kepler announced last winter. Over 350 planets ranked as "Earth size" or "Super Earths."