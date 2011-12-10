Trending

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse of December 2011

By Skywatching 

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Lunar Eclipse Dec. 10 — Charles Jones

Charles R. Jones II

Skywatcher Charles R. Jones II took this photo of the total lunar eclipse Dec. 10 from Phoenix, Ariz.

Dec. 10 Total Lunar Eclipse by David Prosper

David Prosper

Skywatcher David Prosper captured this view of the Dec. 10 total lunar eclipse from Oakland, Calif.

Dec. 10 Total Lunar Eclipse by David Prosper

David Prosper

Skywatcher David Prosper captured this view of the Dec. 10 total lunar eclipse from Oakland, Calif.

Dec. 10 Total Lunar Eclipse by David Prosper

David Prosper

Skywatcher David Prosper captured this view of the Dec. 10 total lunar eclipse from Oakland, Calif.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.