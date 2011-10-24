The night sky above the 2600-metre-high Cerro Paranal in the Atacama Desert in Chile is dark and clear in this space wallpaper. So clear, that very long sequences of photos can easily be taken without a single cloud obscuring the stars as they rotate around the southern celestial pole. The site is home to ESO’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) array. Its four 8.2-metre Unit Telescopes dominate this image made by Farid Char, a student at Chile’s Universidad Católica del Norte. One of the smaller Auxiliary Telescopes is also visible, hiding in the background in the bottom left corner.
Stars Dancing Above the VLT Space Wallpaper
(Image: © F. Char/ESO)
