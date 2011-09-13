Harvest Moon of 2011: Amazing Skywatcher Photos

Red Harvest Moon over Paranal, Chile

ESO/G. Lombardi

In Chile's Atacama Desert, home of the Paranal Observatory, the moon rises reddishly with one of the four Auxiliary Telescopes standing in the foreground.

Harvest Moon 2011 Over California

Harshni Raghav

Harshni Raghav got this spectacular shot of the Harvest Moon on September 12, 2011, somewhere in the Golden State, California.

Harvest Moon 2011 in the Philadelphia Suburbs

Jeff Berkes

From skywatcher and photographer Jeff Berkes in the Philadelphia suburbs comes this shot of a true Harvest Moon taken on September 12, 2011.

Harvest Moon in the Show-Me State

Melissa Waldrup-Old

Melissa Waldrup-Old comments: "My husband and I snapped some photos of the Harvest Moon on September 12, 2011. We live in Hallsville, Missouri."

Moon Above the Yardarm

Pete Murray

Pete Murray caught the moon on September 11, 2011, at Dana Point Harbor, CA, at the Tall Ships Parade

Harvest Moon Viewed in Bainbridge, Ohio

Zachary Maughmer

Zachary Maughmer of the Watchers Astronomy Blog in Bainbridge, OH, caught the Harvest Moon at 4:30 am, Monday, Sept. 12, 2011.

The Moon and the Vehicle Assembly Building

Chris Frazier

Chris Frazier photographed the Harvest Moon over NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building from Space View Park in Titusville, FL, on Sept. 11, 2011.

Reservoir Reflection

Dineen Nazarian

Dineen Nazarian captured this shot of the Harvest Moon in Pittstown, NY, overlooking the Tomhannock Reservoir, on Sept. 11, 2011.

Harvest Moon Shines on Ottawa, Ontario

Christian St. Pierre

Christian St. Pierre photographed the Harvest Moon at 12:15 am on Sept. 12, 2011, in Ottawa, ON. He commented "The shot … revealed that what we see as a perfectly round sphere in the sky is actually quite rough around the edges! It appears that NASA's twin gravity probes will have a lot of variation to work with."

Harvest Moon Rising Through Chicago Haze

Jeanne Brady

Jeanne Brady in Chicago caught the Harvest Moon on September 11, 2011. She mentioned that she "went to Navy Pier, where there is a good view of the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse and Lake Michigan to the east. Despite some haze obscuring the moon when it was low on the horizon, the moon soon became bright and beautiful over the lake."

2011 Harvest Moon Above Northeastern Pennsylvania

Carole Francis

Carole Francis took this picture of the Harvest Moon over northeastern Pennsylvania, September 11, 2011.