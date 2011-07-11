Reflections of NASA's Last Shuttle to Fly Space Wallpaper

This image of space shuttle Atlantis was taken shortly after the rotating service structure was rolled back at Launch Pad 39A, Thursday, July 7, 2011. Atlantis launched on Friday, July 8, on the final flight of the Space Shuttle Program. (Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

