The space shuttle Atlantis is seen shortly after the rotating service structure (RSS) was rolled back at Launch Pad 39A at the NASA Kennedy Space Center on July 7, 2011 in this cool space wallpaper. The spacecraft lifted off July 8 on the final flight of the Space Shuttle Program, STS-135, a 12-day mission to the International Space Station.
Reflections of NASA's Last Shuttle to Fly Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)
