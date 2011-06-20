Echinopsis Atacamensis and the Milky Way Space Wallpaper

The Milky Way is seen in all its glory, as well as, in the lower right, the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The winding road connecting the ALMA Operation Support Facility at 3,000m altitude to the Array Operation Site (5,000m high) passes an area between 3500m and 3800m dominated by large cacti (Echinopsis Atacamensis) in this space wallpaper. These cacti grow on average 1cm per year, and reach heights of up to 9m. The image captured the beautiful sky above this unique location in the Chilean Atacama Desert. The Milky Way is seen in all its glory, as well as, in the lower right, the Large Magellanic Cloud.