Hubble Telescope captures gorgeous new view of Milky Way's star-packed galactic neighbor (photo)

News
By published

The new image is an up-close view of the Small Magellanic Cloud, one of the Milky Way's nearest neighbors.

telescope photo of a deep-space scene packed with orange and blue stars
Hubble Space Telescope image of NGC 346, a star cluster located within the Small Magellanic Cloud, which is one of the Milky Way's nearest neighbors at only about 200,000 light-years from Earth. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, C. Murray)

The Hubble Space Telescope has sent back a gorgeous new view of one of our nearest galactic neighbors, which is full of bright, colorful stars.

Located about 200,000 light-years from Earth, the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC) is a dwarf galaxy home to active star formation. It is one of our Milky Way galaxy's closest neighbors alongside its companion galaxy, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).

"Thanks to its proximity, the SMC is one of only a few galaxies that can be seen from Earth without the help of a telescope or binoculars," European Space Agency (ESA) officials said in a statement accompanying the release of the new image. (Hubble is a joint project of NASA and ESA.)

The SMC can be viewed in the southern sky. Most of the galaxy lies in the constellation Tucana, the Toucan. However, a small section of the galaxy crosses over into the neighboring constellation of Hydrus, the Lesser Water Snake.

Related: Hubble Space Telescope: Pictures, facts & history

"For viewers in the southern hemisphere and some latitudes in the northern hemisphere, the SMC resembles a piece of the Milky Way that has broken off, though in reality it's much farther away than any part of our own galaxy," ESA officials said.

Using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 instrument, astronomers captured this recent up-close view of the SMC, full of twinkling stars. The image features a small region of the SMC near the center of NGC 346, a star cluster that is home to dozens of massive young stars, fueled by ample amounts of dust and gas.

Related Stories:

The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

Spiral starburst galaxy glows in gorgeous Hubble Telescope image

Hubble Telescope discovers a new '3-body problem' puzzle among Kuiper Belt asteroids

The image was created using data collected by four filters, which observe different wavelengths of light. Combining the different views allows astronomers to create a multicolored image of the gas, dust and stars. The more distant stars appear as small orange dots, while closer stars are either a bluish or reddish color. Many of the stars exhibit a bright glow and four points known as diffraction spikes, which are caused by starlight bending around Hubble's mirrors.

The recent Hubble image, which was shared online on March 17, also captures a nebula that casts a hazy blue-greenish shadow over part of the star cluster. This glowing cloud of gas and dust acts as a stellar nursery, where new stars are born.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson
Contributing Writer

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured its first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015.

This sulfur-based space molecule could tell us about the emergence of life on Earth

Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.

So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
a woman in a blue jacket sits at a console with computers in mission control

Mission Control 'members only': NASA flight directors don new jacket
See more latest
Most Popular
a woman in a blue jacket sits at a console with computers in mission control
Mission Control 'members only': NASA flight directors don new jacket
a cylinder-shaped spacecraft wrapped in solar panels opens up like a clamshell above earth
US Space Force wants a new 'orbital carrier' to be a satellite launch pad in space
The Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite captured its first view of the entire sunlit side of Earth from one million miles away on July 6, 2015.
This sulfur-based space molecule could tell us about the emergence of life on Earth
The Arctic is captured in this 2010 visualization using data from NASA’s Aqua satellite.
SpaceX's private Fram2 launch over Earth's poles will send astronauts where no one has gone before
The Fram2 mission&#039;s SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on the launch pad at NASA&#039;s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Watch SpaceX launch historic Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth's poles tonight (video)
partial solar eclipse sequence on March 29 over stonehenge monument in the foreground.
Solar eclipse shines over Stonehenge in stunning photo from Astrophotographer Josh Dury
a bright, multi-pronged bolt of lightning extends down from a cloudy sky over silhouettes of trees and houses
Cosmic rays may be the elusive spark for lightning here on Earth
An illustration of a planet in space that sort of looks like a dull version of Earth.
This newly found super-Earth might have blown off its own atmosphere
SpaceX rolls out the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule that will fly the Fram2 astronaut mission over Earth&#039;s poles. Photo posted on X on March 29, 2025.
SpaceX rolls out rocket for historic Fram2 astronaut flight over Earth's poles (photos)
an orbital laboratory space station against a cosmic backdrop
ISS National Lab explores the future of space in new podcast 'Between a Rocket and a Hard Space'