Stunning Space Photos from Astronaut Paolo Nespoli

Moonrise in Parts
The rising moon over the limb of the Earth is shown in stages in this fabulous set of images snapped by Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 19, 2011 from the International Space Station.
Sunset Over Saudi Arabia
A serene sunset over Saudia Arabia on Jan. 16, 2011 as photographed by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station. The space station sees 16 sunsets and sunrises every day as it orbits Earth once every 90 minutes.
Spacewalk Practice
Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Kondratyev and Oleg Skripochka preparing for their spacewalk. This image was taken on Jan. 18, 2011 by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station.
Earth's Cloud Sculptures
Some amazing wispy clouds as seen on Jan. 16, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.
Mountain Majesty
Snowcapped mountains of northern Italy as seen on Jan. 16, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.
Quebec's Black Eye?
Lake Manicouagan and René-Levasseur Island in Quebec, Canada stand out in this Jan. 16, 2011 photo from astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station. It was formed by a meteorite impact over 200 million years ago.
Moon Overhead
The Earth and the moon as seen on Jan. 15, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.
Contrails
"Aircraft contrails - evidence of life on planet Earth!" This photo was taken by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 15, 2011 during the Expedition 26/26 mission to the International Space Station.
A Little Off the Top, Please
" Thanks to Cady I had a haircut over the weekend!" says Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 15, 2011. Astronauts in space use electric clippers and a vacuum to cut hair and catch the trimmings to avoid a mess.
Mt. Etna Volcano Awakens
From Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli: "It was sleeping under the blanket, and now the giant is awakened! Sicily and Mount Etna, seen from ISS,14 Jan 11, 09:40 CET."