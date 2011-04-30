Stunning Space Photos from Astronaut Paolo Nespoli

Moonrise in Parts

ESA/NASA

The rising moon over the limb of the Earth is shown in stages in this fabulous set of images snapped by Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 19, 2011 from the International Space Station.

Sunset Over Saudi Arabia

ESA/NASA

A serene sunset over Saudia Arabia on Jan. 16, 2011 as photographed by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station. The space station sees 16 sunsets and sunrises every day as it orbits Earth once every 90 minutes.

Spacewalk Practice

ESA/NASA

Russian cosmonauts Dmitry Kondratyev and Oleg Skripochka preparing for their spacewalk. This image was taken on Jan. 18, 2011 by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station.

Earth's Cloud Sculptures

ESA/NASA

Some amazing wispy clouds as seen on Jan. 16, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Amazing Clouds from Space

ESA/NASA

Mountain Majesty

ESA/NASA

Snowcapped mountains of northern Italy as seen on Jan. 16, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Quebec's Black Eye?

ESA/NASA

Lake Manicouagan and René-Levasseur Island in Quebec, Canada stand out in this Jan. 16, 2011 photo from astronaut Paolo Nespoli on the International Space Station. It was formed by a meteorite impact over 200 million years ago.

Moon Overhead

ESA/NASA

The Earth and the moon as seen on Jan. 15, 2011 from the International Space Station by astronaut Paolo Nespoli.

Contrails

ESA/NASA

"Aircraft contrails - evidence of life on planet Earth!" This photo was taken by astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 15, 2011 during the Expedition 26/26 mission to the International Space Station.

A Little Off the Top, Please

ESA/NASA

" Thanks to Cady I had a haircut over the weekend!" says Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli on Jan. 15, 2011. Astronauts in space use electric clippers and a vacuum to cut hair and catch the trimmings to avoid a mess.

Mt. Etna Volcano Awakens

ESA/NASA

From Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli: "It was sleeping under the blanket, and now the giant is awakened! Sicily and Mount Etna, seen from ISS,14 Jan 11, 09:40 CET."