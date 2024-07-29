Watch a colossal X-class solar flare erupt from Earth-facing sunspot (video)

The sun has certainly had a busy weekend.

Not only has our star fired off multiple M-class solar flares , and coronal mass ejections (eruptions of magnetic field and solar plasma), but now it's topped it all off with a colossal X-class solar flare.

The eruption peaked on July 28 at 10:33 p.m. EDT (0233 GMT on July 29), triggering shortwave radio blackouts across the sunlit portion of Earth at the time of the eruption which included most of Asia and Australia.

Solar flares are eruptions from the sun 's surface that release intense bursts of electromagnetic radiation. These flares occur when the magnetic energy accumulated in the solar atmosphere is suddenly released.

Related: May solar superstorm caused largest 'mass migration' of satellites in history

The X-class solar flare peaked at 10:33 p.m. EDT (0233 GMT on July 29). (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

The radiation from solar flares reaches Earth at the speed of light , ionizing the upper atmosphere upon arrival. This ionization creates a denser environment for high-frequency shortwave radio signals that facilitate long-distance communication. However, as these radio waves interact with electrons in the ionized layers, they lose energy due to increased collisions, which can degrade or entirely absorb the radio signals.

This loss of signal was detected over most of Asia and Australia during the recent X-flare eruption.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shortwave radio blackouts occurred over Asia and Australia. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Solar flares are classified by size into different classes, with X-class flares being the most powerful. M-class flares are 10 times less powerful than X-class, followed by C-class flares, which are 10 times weaker than M-class. B-class flares are 10 times weaker than C-class, and A-class flares are 10 times weaker than B-class and have no noticeable impact on Earth . Each class is further divided by numbers from 1 to 10 (and beyond for X-class flares) to indicate the flare's relative strength.

An X1.5-class solar flare erupts from the sun on July 29, 2024 as seen by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory. (Image credit: Helioviewer.org)