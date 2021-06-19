Humanity fights back in EPIX's 'War of the Worlds' season 2

Mars is foremost on everyone's mind these days when it comes to humankind's space exploration goals, so it's no wonder last year's "War of the Worlds" miniseries adaptation for the cable channel EPIX was a respectable hit when it arrived in America just before the global pandemic hit.

Season 2 kicked off this month on June 6 and you can get a taste of it in this season 2 trailer for the sci-fi series loosely based on H.G. Wells' classic 1898 novel "War of the Worlds." In the show, insidious aliens (not necessarily Martians) are bent on hunting down the last bastions of humanity.

Set in 21st century France and the UK, this Euro-centric reimagining originally unspooled as a slow burn, "The Walking Dead"-style drama that followed pockets of survivors forced to unite after an apocalyptic extraterrestrial strike.

Here in this harrowing preview, shocked stragglers learn that the aliens' brutal attack on Earth was anything but random. Characters are left reeling by the horrifying thought that these invaders might be human and an intense battle to take back the shattered planet awaits.

The ensemble cast showcases many returning faces including Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman ("Misfits," "Crazyhead," "Merlin"), "War of the Worlds" premiereed its new eight-episode season on EPIX June 6 at 9pm. You can catch up on season 1 for free on EPIX.com here.

