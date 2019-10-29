In Photos: Virgin Galactic's Sleek Under Armour Spacesuits for Space Tourists

On Oct. 16, 2019, Virgin Galactic unveiled the sleek blue jumpsuits, jackets and other gear its passengers will wear on space tourist flights. The company partnered with Under Armour to create a new line of spacesuits for the Private Astronauts, as seen modeled here by Richard Branson and other models.

See more photos of the novel new spacewear line for Virgin Galactic passengers in our gallery here!

Full Story: Virgin Galactic Unveils Under Armour Spacesuits and 'Spacewear' for Space Tourist Flights