In Photos: Virgin Galactic's Sleek Under Armour Spacesuits for Space Tourists
On Oct. 16, 2019, Virgin Galactic unveiled the sleek blue jumpsuits, jackets and other gear its passengers will wear on space tourist flights. The company partnered with Under Armour to create a new line of spacesuits for the Private Astronauts, as seen modeled here by Richard Branson and other models.
See more photos of the novel new spacewear line for Virgin Galactic passengers in our gallery here!
Full Story: Virgin Galactic Unveils Under Armour Spacesuits and 'Spacewear' for Space Tourist Flights
The duo unveiled the new spacewear system designed for use by space tourists in the future.
The newly designed spacesuits have room or future astronaut flag patches.
Along the back of the spacesuit, running the length of the spine, Virgin Galactic's Flight DNA is emblazoned.
The bodysuits are flexible and versatile.
A model strikes a pose to demonstrate the flexibility of Virgin Galactic's new spacesuits.
Virgin Galactic unveiled the new spacewear line with what the company billed as a "zero gravity" catwalk — actually an iFly indoor skydiving venue — in New York City on Oct. 16, 2019.
Virgin Galactic revealed the full range of new suits at the live event.
Under Armour created a knit collar for comfort and included a finger pull to ease getting the new space boots on. Beneath the Virgin Galactic Flight DNA detail up the side of the boot, an UA Clone and brass-toothed zipper is hidden.
A view of the front and back of the one-piece flight suit.
Underneath the flight suit are these Under Armour garments, which Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said will help keep passengers warm, dry and comfortable.
A new patch that comes on the spacewear combines the logos of Virgin Galactic and Under Armour.
Two badges decorate the inner left panel of the jacket: a Hawking Message and a Mission Statement Badge.
Under Armour even incorporated an integrated comms system pocket near a country flag patch.
On the sleeve, an integrated push to talk button connects to the integrated communications system.
And the design team didn't forget a place for the mission patch on the right arm just below the shoulder.
Have a news tip, correction or comment? Let us know at community@space.com.