In 'Truth Behind the Moon Landing,' Former Astronaut Leland Melvin Helps Debunk Conspiracy Theories

From left to right: Author Mike Bara, former FBI agent Chad Jenkins, and retired NASA astronaut Leland Melvin debunk Apollo conspiracies in the new Science Channel show "Truth Behind the Moon Landing."

Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin joins a group tackling conspiracy theories about the moon landing — and the space program in general — in a new Science Channel series.

Called "Truth Behind the Moon Landing," the six-episode series premiered June 2 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on the Science Channel and will air on Sundays through June and July. It will focus on several space-related conspiracy claims, among them whether we actually landed on the moon 50 years ago on July 20, 1969. (Spoiler alert: We did.)

Space.com editor in chief Tariq Malik is one of the series guests. He will make an appearance in an episode about the Manned Orbiting Laboratory , a 1960s-era U.S. Air Force military space station that never launched into space.

Melvin, who flew twice on the space shuttle , will co-host the show with two others: Iraq War veteran and former FBI agent Chad Jenkins, and the best-selling author Mike Bara. Together, they will uncover evidence and apply the scientific method to several conspiracies. The trio will discuss topics such as the fatal Apollo 1 fire in 1967; a lunar-lander prototype that Neil Armstrong, the first person who walked on the moon used for training; and the capabilities of Hollywood visual effects in the late 1960s.

"Almost immediately after the successful and triumphant Apollo 11 moon landing nearly 50 years ago, there were skeptics who refused to accept that humankind could accomplish such an enormous undertaking," Science Channel representatives said in a statement. "Astonishingly, some of those same doubts persist today, despite the enormous scientific progress that has been made since then."

Catch the next episode of "Truth Behind the Moon Landing," about the Apollo 1 fire, on Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Science Channel.

Catch the next episode of "Truth Behind the Moon Landing," about the Apollo 1 fire, on Sunday, June 9 at 10 p.m. EDT/PDT on Science Channel.