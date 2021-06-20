King Grimlock rules in IDW's wild 'Transformers' summer comic series

Grimlock, the Autobot T-rex Transformer, will star in his own sci-fi fantasy miniseries from IDW in summer 2021.

Let's face it, the magnificent metal beast known as Grimlock is one of the coolest Autobots ever to emerge from the planet Cybertron, and the more adventurous mischief he gets into in the vast "Transformers" universe, the better.

Now IDW Publishing is crowning this gargantuan T-rex Dinobot with his own comic book series this summer titled "Transformers: King Grimlock" for a sword-and-sorcery saga sure to elicit rabid fan response.

"King Grimlock" is the first of two five-issue event series arriving in August from IDW that also includes the parallel dimension diversions of "Transformers: Shattered Glass."

Grimlock, that loveable (and terrifying) transforming space robot T-rex, will star in his own Transformers comic miniseries for summer 2021. (Image credit: IDW)

Written by Steve Orlando ("Wonder Woman," "Justice League of America") and injected with epic artwork by Agustin Padilla ("Dungeons & Dragons," "Suicide Squad") and colors by Jeremy Colwell, "King Grimlock" casts one of the most iconic "Transformers" characters into a realm of fantastic monsters and mystical powers.

In a brutal world where the strongest rule with sword and iron, the ferocious Grimlock discovers a new opportunity to prove he's the strongest that ever lived. But as Grimlock and the human barbarian Arko soon learn, sometimes pure brute strength isn't enough.

""King Grimlock" is a sky-high dream come to life, a story so big and wild, I wasn't sure if the "Transformers" universe could contain it," says Orlando. "This is a first-of-its-kind, science/fantasy epic for fans new and old, whether you follow the animation of the '80s, the modern shows of the '00s, the big screen blockbusters, the decades of incredible comics, or if you've been intrigued by Grimlock action figures on the shelf. Everyone's welcome!"

An alternate cover for Grimlock's big day out in a new miniseries from IDW. (Image credit: IDW)

Cary Nord is the Eisner Award-winning artist of Marvel's "Conan the Barbarian," and here he delivers the ideal premiere issue cover art to complement "Transformers: King Grimlock's" high fantasy theme. Additional variants will be offered for retailers and fans, including Cover B by series artist Agustin Padilla, and a Retailer Incentive Edition featuring art by Mateus Santolouco.

"By spotlighting a beloved character like Grimlock in an epic barbarian fantasy, Steve, Agustin, and Jeremy are crafting an iconic story that expands the understanding of who Grimlock is and what a Transformers story can be," says editor David Mariotte. "Plus, a two-story tall robotic T-rex battles dragons, magicians, and monsters, which is awesome."

IDW's "Transformers: King Grimlock #1" stomps into stores and online retailers on August 4.

