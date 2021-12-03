What time is the total solar eclipse on Dec. 4?

If you're ready to catch the total solar eclipse of Saturday (Dec. 4), you likely are either a research scientist, a well-heeled tourist or a penguin.

That's because the prime location for the total phase is in Antarctica, although there may be a livestream available. The partial phase starts at 2 a.m. EST (0700 GMT), the nearly two-minute totality phase — when the moon completely blocks out the sun — starts at 2:33 a.m. EST (0733 GMT), and the whole eclipse ends at 3:06 a.m. (0806 GMT), according to NASA.

If you can't make it there in person, weather permitting, NASA plans to broadcast the total solar eclipse from Union Glacier, Antarctica on YouTube and nasa.gov/live. The stream starts at 1:30 a.m. EST (0630 GMT), totality begins at 2:44 a.m. EST (0744 GMT) and the stream ends at 3:37 a.m. EST (0837 GMT).

Related: Total solar eclipse 2021: When, where and how to see it on Dec. 4

An image of the total solar eclipse of Aug. 21, 2017. (Image credit: ESO/P. Horálek/Solar Wind Sherpas project)

Antarctica happened to be the region best positioned this time for the solar eclipse, as the new moon passes across the sun and throws a very small shadow on the face of the Earth.

Some of the luckiest humans to see the total eclipse include the estimated summertime population of 40 at the National Science Foundation's Antarctic Palmer Station, or tourists who caught scheduled eclipse flights at a price of thousands of dollars a seat.

The partial phase of the eclipse will be visible from the southernmost regions within Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and South Africa, according to an interactive map from Time and Date.

Timetable for the solar eclipse on Dec. 4 (All times local) Location Partial eclipse begins Maximum eclipse Partial eclipse ends % of sun covered Palmer Station, Antarctica 3:34 a.m. 4:23 a.m. 5:12 a.m. 94% Emperor Point, Antarctica 3:42 a.m. 4:35 a.m. 5:28 a.m. 100% Melbourne, Australia 7:53 p.m. 8:12 p.m. below the horizon 2% Cape Town, South Africa 7:42 a.m. 8:19 a.m. 8:58 a.m. 12% Cabo Kempe, Argentina below the horizon 4:42 a.m. 4:59 a.m. 25%

If you happen to be within reach of the eclipse, either partial or total, make sure to use precautions to safely observe the sun. You will need special protective eyewear or certified eclipse glasses. Eyeglasses will not protect you, even with UV protection. The safest way to observe an eclipse is indirectly, using a pinhole camera that you can make easily at home.

If you can't catch this eclipse in person or online, your next opportunity is April 20, 2023. That total eclipse will pass over southern and eastern Asia, according to NASA's eclipse site.

A NASA map of the path the total solar eclipse of Dec. 4, 2021 will take across Antarctica. (Image credit: Fred Espenak/NASA)

Editor's Note: If you snap an amazing solar eclipse photo and would like to share it with Space.com's readers, send your photo(s), comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.