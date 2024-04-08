Total solar eclipse 2024: pictures from around the web
It's total solar eclipse day, April 8, and we're rounding up the best images of the phenomenon on social media.
The highly anticipated total solar eclipse is here and we're rounding up the best images of the phenomenon from across the web and social media. Here is where you'll find the first and the latest eclipse images, as they come in.
The path of totality will cover parts of Mexico, America and Canada. For more information on the event, you can check out our Total Solar Eclipse Guide or our live blog for regular updates, as they happen. If you would like to, you can also share your images with us by emailing them to spacephotos@space.com.
⚫| AHORA: Eclipse solar desde Mazatlán, México. pic.twitter.com/EDQCDyKSLpApril 8, 2024
Looking good so far from Mazatlan, Mexico! #Eclipse2024 #EclipseMéxico2024 pic.twitter.com/5uLemVLOOFApril 8, 2024
Mexico gets first glimpse of rare solar eclipseFollow live as the total solar eclipse roll over Mexico, 13 US states and Canada ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnJ3V6hTTeApril 8, 2024
#ÚLTIMAHORA 🚨 Comienza eclipse total de sol en Mazatlán, Sinaloa.#FOTOS Gabriel Pano | EL UNIVERSAL pic.twitter.com/gKXqQiX6RaApril 8, 2024
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.
