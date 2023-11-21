Tom Hanks visits Artemis 2 moon astronauts and NASA Mission Control

By Elizabeth Howell
published

Houston, we don't have a problem.

tom hanks with four astronauts, two on either side. all are standing and smiling. the astronauts wear blue flight suits. tom hanks is in black. behind is a cone-shaped spacecraft simulator with oval windows
Actor and "Apollo 13" movie star Tom Hanks (center) with the Artemis 2 crew. The new moon astronauts include, from left, the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, NASA's Reid Wiseman, NASA's Christina Koch and NASA's Victor Glover. Behind them is a mockup of the Orion spacecraft for moon missions. (Image credit: NASA)

Iconic actor Tom Hanks, who once played a moon astronaut in film, met with four real-life astronauts on the verge of exploring lunar realms themselves.

"Apollo 13" actor Hanks touched down in Houston — where happily, he did not report a problem — to meet with the Artemis 2 crew. Those four astronauts posed with Hanks, in front of a mockup of the Orion spacecraft, between training for their round-the-moon mission no earlier than 2024, NASA officials reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (Nov. 18).

In space circles, Hanks is best known for playing NASA astronaut Jim Lovell, the real-life commander of Apollo 13, in a 1995 Hollywood hit. The movie showed how Mission Control, the astronauts' families and the crew themselves came together to solve an emergency on the way to the moon.

Related: Tom Hanks would clean toilets for a chance to go to space: report

Hanks not only spoke with the Artemis 2 crew, but stopped by two sections of Mission Control at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) at the least: The freshly updated Apollo program mission control center that saw Apollo 13 and other missions go to the moon, along with the International Space Station's Mission Control. Hanks even spoke with some of the Expedition 70 astronauts on board the ISS, NASA reported.

NASA is now restarting human moon exploration with four astronauts that will circle the moon: NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen. NASA is leading a fast-growing coalition of international partners to lunar realms under the Artemis Accords, which also serve as a framework for peaceful space exploration norms.

Prior to meeting with Hanks, three of the Artemis 2 crew jetted to NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Nov. 16. There, they reviewed the powerful core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will bring them to Earth orbit and eventually, on to the moon. The visit also marked the one-year anniversary of the launch of Artemis 1, an uncrewed mission that successfully tested SLS and the Orion spacecraft during its own mission late in 2022.

Related: Artemis 2 moon astronaut says crew is ready for ambitious 2024 mission

Three members of the Artemis 2 crew look at the powerful core stage of the Space Launch System rocket (behind scaffolding) that will bring the astronauts into space for a round-the-moon mission. From left: the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen, NASA's Reid Wiseman and NASA's Christina Koch. Also on board will be NASA's Victor Glover, who did not make the visit to the agency's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2023. (Image credit: NASA / Michael DeMocker)

It's been a busy few months for the Artemis 2 crew since they were named in April at a ceremony at Ellington Field, nearby JSC. The quartet are working on learning more about Orion as well as medical procedures, ahead of an expected recovery exercise at sea with NASA and the U.S. Navy.

Pieces of the Artemis 2 hardware are also under assembly at NASA centers across the U.S. At Michoud, the four RS-25 engines that will power the core stage were secured Oct. 6 after each was individually attached via "soft mates" on various dates in September.

Three members of the Artemis 2 crew review the core stage for the Space Launch System rocket that will send them into space for a moon mission. From left: NASA's Reid Wiseman, the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen and NASA's Christina Koch. They are accompanied by an unidentified individual at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Nov. 16, 2023. (Image credit: NASA / Michael DeMocker)

"Engineers will perform testing on the entire stage and its avionics and electrical systems, which act as the 'brains' of the rocket to help control it during flight," NASA officials wrote in October. Once testing is through in a few months, the core stage will make its way to the launch site at NASA's Kennedy Space Center via barge.

RELATED STORIES:

— Artemis 2 moon rocket now has all 4 powerful engines on board (photo)

— Diversity will be key to Artemis moon-to-Mars push, NASA officials say

 — Artemis 2 astronaut crew suits up for moon launch dress rehearsal (photos, video)

There is other Artemis 2 construction work ongoing at KSC already. Pieces of the twin solid rocket boosters for Artemis 2 arrived by train in September and are being assembled, first starting with each booster's aft assembly for steering the rockets during flight.

Artemis 2's Orion completed its power-on test on Nov. 6 at KSC, following a crucial mate between the American-made crew module and the European Service Module. The spacecraft will soon undergo a one- or two-week "closed-loop mission" test to simulate a mission, meaning "navigation, propulsion and other subsystems are reacting correctly to maintain the mission course," Dominique Siruguet, ESM assembly integration and verification engineer at the European Space Agency, said in a Nov. 6 statement

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Elizabeth Howell
Elizabeth Howell
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?", is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/@howellspace