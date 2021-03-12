Exclusive: In 'The Expanse #4,' Bobbie and Avasarala brace for a final battle

"The Expanse" Season 5 might have ended in spectacular fashion last month but that doesn't mean you have to let your guard down, as there's still one more issue of Boom! Studios' excellent "The Expanse" 4-issue comic book miniseries to savor when it arrives on March 17.

Boom!'s limited series unspools between the fourth and fifth seasons of the sci-fi show on Amazon Prime based on the acclaimed novels by James S.A. Corey. Its plotline concerns Bobbie Draper and Chrisjen Avasarala calculating their final moves in the costly battle to save humanity while running down a black market weapons ring. But with such high stakes hanging in the balance, this victory might come with a cost neither of them is prepared to pay in "The Expanse #4."

Written by Corinna Bechko ("Green Lantern: Earth One"), with stimulating artwork courtesy of penciller Alejandro Aragon ("Resonant"), colorist Francesco Segala ("Firefly"), and letters via Ed Dukeshire, " The Expanse #4 " nicely wraps up this intense seasonal interlude. To add to the climax, a trio of striking covers arrive from artists W. Scott Forbes, Tigh Walker, and Will Sliney.

Now strap in for one last burn into the world of Belters, Martians, and Earthers with our five-page peek at the miniseries finale inside "The Expanse #4."

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Boom! Studios)

