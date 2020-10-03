'The Expanse' is getting a new comic book miniseries: A first look

The protomolecule is alive and well!

"Leviathan Falls" (Orbit Books) will be the ninth and final book in James S.A. Corey's (Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck) stellar space series, "The Expanse," the publisher announced last week. No release date was revealed, but it's expected for sometime in 2021.

With the fifth season of Amazon Prime's TV series "The Expanse" awaiting an air date, avid fans might get their fix in the absence of new material in a fresh comic book miniseries being offered by Boom! Studios this December.

"The Expanse" is a bold new four-issue limited series crafted by writer Corinna Bechko ("Green Lantern: Earth One") and artist Alejandro Aragon ("Resonant") which acts as a bridge between Season 4 and the upcoming Season 5 of Amazon's smash sci-fi show.

(Image credit: Alcon Entertainment)

The storyline picks up with Chrisjen Avasarala, the longtime Secretary-General of the United Nations, following the events at the end of the TV series' fourth season. Avasarala finds herself dealing with the outcome of the turbulent elections as they are far away from Earth but not its complicated politics.

When former marine Bobbie Draper brings Avasarala intelligence on an intergalactic black market weapons ring, Avasarala recognizes a chance to reclaim her political position through a secret operation. But, as Draper delves deeper into this secret cabal, she soon realizes the dire threat they pose is far larger and closer to home than either of them could have ever imagined.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

"Corinna and Alejandro are the perfect team to tackle the complicated relationship between two of the most compelling and unpredictable characters in 'The Expanse,'" said Eric Harburn , Senior Editor with Boom! Studios. "Fans of epic science-fiction, political intrigue, and the machinations of Martians, Earthers, and Belters can't miss a single moment of this tie-in series that sets the stage for the newest season of the beloved television series."

Boom! Studios' "The Expanse #1” will premiere on Dec. 2. This issue will feature a main cover by W. Scott Forbes ("Firefly") and variant cover from artist Tigh Walker ("Venom: Annual").