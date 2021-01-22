Exclusive: Avasarala and Bobbie sink deeper into a black market weapons ring in 'The Expanse #2'

Jump into "The Expanse" with this sneak peak at issue 2 of the new comic miniseries from Boom! Studios.

Are you digging the planet-smashing new season of " The Expanse? " With only two more episodes until the climactic Season 5 finale on https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/offers/, it won't be long before we’re all longing for more Belters vs Inners outer space action.

To stave off the imminent absence of the Roci crew, Drummer , Draper, Avasarala, and even the cunning Marco Inaros and his radical Free Navy, Boom! Studios is just hitting mid-stride for its 4-issue "The Expanse" comic book miniseries.

Written by Corinna Bechko ("Green Lantern: Earth One") and adorned with intense artwork by Alejandro Aragon ("Resonant") and colorist Francesco Segala ("Firefly"), this companion title bridges the gap between last season and the recent season currently airing on Amazon Prime.

We already showed you a taste of December's premiere issue this past October, and now the second installment hits comic shops Wednesday, Jan. 20 – and Space.com has an exclusive preview alongside comments from its award-winning writer.

Here’s the official synopsis:

"Avasarala is approached by the cabal behind the black market Martian weapons dealings, who offer to help her reclaim the thing she wants most - her former political power. Trapped between a return to glory and a chance to do the right thing, Avasarala's ultimate decision will lead to fatal consequences. Meanwhile, Bobbie has made a breakthrough in her investigation -but every victory comes with a price…"

Bechko is well known for her storytelling skills and here she’s fully engaged in the task of enhancing the universe of “The Expanse” in comic book form.

"Adding a small corner to the world created by "The Expanse" was an exciting opportunity for me because the characters and the setting seem so real in the series that it's impossible to not imagine that their lives continue offscreen,” she tells Space.com. “I'm thrilled that our team has been able to color in one of those blank spots. As a writer, I love the challenge of something set in the near future, because even though technology changes, human nature and physics don't. Allowing those things to collide is always satisfying."

Now launch into our five-page peek at "The Expanse #2" (Boom! Studios), available Jan. 20.

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

(Image credit: Boom! Studios)

Today's best Amazon Prime deals Amazon 30 Day free trial Amazon Prime $12.99 /mth View at Amazon

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.