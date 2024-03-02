Immerse yourself in the total eclipse 2024 with 'The Eclipse App' from The Eclipse Company

Plan your total solar eclipse viewing experience on April 8 with 'The Eclipse App' designed to make sure you're in the right place at the right time.

A total solar eclipse is coming on April 8, 2024. It's time to ensure you maximize your eclipse viewing experience with The Eclipse Company 's carefully curated "The Eclipse App".

"Experiencing totality is a life-changing event for many people. The splendor is incomparable to anything else. We wanted to build an app that brings clarity around such a spectacular event." The Eclipse App co-founder Stephen Watkins said in a press statement.

The Eclipse App is a great resource for people wanting to connect with local communities that lie within the path of totality — the 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through Northern America where the moon will cover 100% of the sun 's disk during the solar eclipse . Users can browse local communities and save an itinerary of activities, as well as seek out official parking locations and explore local points of interest.

The app also lets users know exactly when totality will occur at an exact location and how long it will last. It also allows you to compare forecasted cloud cover across locations during totality to help you make sure you're in the right place at the right time.

The Eclipse App helps users find eclipse events within their local communities, track the eclipse from start to finish and find the cloud forecast for their proposed viewing area. (Image credit: The Eclipse Company/background added in Canva by Daisy Dobrijevic)

The Eclipse App was developed for the 2024 total eclipse by Stephen Watkins and Jesse Tomlinson as a product offering from The Eclipse Company in partnership with The Planetary Society. It is available for free for iOS in the App Store and for Android in the Play Store .

The Eclipse Company has also developed a great online interactive map that allows users to track the path of the eclipse, find out the best viewing locations and see what eclipse events are being hosted in their local area.

The total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, will be visible through northern Mexico, parts of 15 U.S. states as well as southeastern Canada. It will be one of the most watched eclipses ever with over 32 million people living within the path of totality.