Guns and spaceships don't mix on SyFy's 'The Ark' episode 10 in this exclusive clip (video)

"The Ark" is well positioned as one of SyFy’s most refreshing surprises of 2023 with its return to old-fashioned survival drama aboard a colony spaceship named Ark One, whose eclectic crew grapples with life and death situations while dealing with asteroid strikes, certain sabotage, mechanical failures, and internal conflicts.

Created and executive produced by sci-fi veteran Dean Devlin ("Independence Day," "Stargate"), "The Ark" is a new 12-episode science fiction series that debuted on in February on SyFy starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams. It’s been deemed the most-watched series premiere on the cable channel in nearly two years and is picking up more avid followers as it dives deeper into its narrative secrets.

Above you can watch a sneak peek at the next episode (opens in new tab) of "The Ark" titled "Hoping for Forever," which reveals an uncomfortable scene involving a tense gunpoint standoff between Kelly Fowler (Samantha Glassner) and the Ark One crew. The new 10th episode picks up the action after crew members are taken hostage, with the situation seeming hopeless until Ark One's lieutenants discover they might have leverage. (If you're looking for more sci-fi goodness, check out our picks for the best upcoming TV shows to watch in our guide.)

"The Ark" takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive."

This harrowing sci-fi show was crafted by co-showrunners and executive producers Dean Devlin ("Independence Day," "Stargate") and Jonathan Glassner ("Stargate SG-1"), alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment.

"The Ark" lands in our living rooms Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on SyFy and can be streamed the next day only on the Peacock streaming service (opens in new tab).