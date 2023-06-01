Zany new trailer for Fox's 'Stars on Mars' reality show counts us down to launch (video)

The stars are going to Mars.

With its eclectic cast of 12 "celebronauts" all clad in slick spacesuits for their extended stay in a simulated Red Planet habitat, Fox's "Stars on Mars" could be one of the most intriguing reality TV series of the summer season. Filmed at a specially-built simulated Mars settlement in Coober Pedy, an opal mining town in a remote area of Southern Australia, this kooky unscripted project looks like worlds of interplanetary fun.

Fox recently released a new "Stars on Mars" trailer for the spacey new show that follows a familiar "Survivor"-type format featuring weekly eliminations following the completion (or failure) of tasks and missions handed out by "Star Trek's" distinguished Captain James T. Kirk himself, William Shatner.

"This is the most realistic celebrity Mars colony simulation ever created," Shatner states in the trailer.

William Shatner in "Stars on Mars'" Mission Control. (Image credit: Fox Television)

Check out the series' official description:

"The show will open with the celebrities living together as they live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.

Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. 'Stars on Mars' will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on Mars."

Promotional art for "Stars on Mars." (Image credit: Fox Television)

"Stars on Mars" features a dozen daring participants includes comedian Natasha Leggero, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, "Superbad" actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, UFC fighter Ronda Rousey, "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Schwartz, Super Bowl champion and sports analyst Richard Sherman, singer/songwriter Tinashe, "Real Housewives of Atlanta's" Porsha Williams, actress Tallulah Willis, "Modern Family's" Ariel Winter, and former pro cyclist Lance Armstrong. Oh, and a cool RADDOG quadruped robot dog too!

The series is created and executive produced by Eureka Productions' Chris Culvenor in partnership with Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha and showrunner Charles Wachter.

"Stars on Mars" will premiere on Fox on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. EDT.