'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' arrives on Disney Plus with origin stories for Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku

The Force is with us this holiday season.

With all the recent hoopla surrounding Disney+'s "Andor," it was easy to forget that another major "Star Wars" series first announced at Star Wars Celebration 2022 back in May has just landed exclusively on Disney's streaming platform.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" premiered on Wednesday (Oct. 26) and features a vibrant, eye-pleasing animated style and episodes teaching compelling lessons of love, life and loss in the galaxy far, far away.

Promotional art for "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi." (Image credit: Disney Plus)

Created by Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Mandalorian"), the show's Season 1 is an anthology of six animated shorts that presents background stories of two famous Jedi knights: Anakin Skywalker's padawan learner, Ahsoka Tano, and a younger Count Dooku as he descends towards the dark side of the Force. Familiar faces like Qui-Gon Jinn and Mace Windu also appear as two separate paths to the Force are explored in three different stages of Tano's and Dooku's lives.

It's an absorbing variety of intimate tales surrounding the legacy and lore of legendary Jedi Knights who existed in the prequel trilogy era. It shares the same tone and character design as Filoni's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," but refined even further as CGI technology has advanced.

A still from "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" depicting Ahsoka Tano carrying a young Jedi. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

"Tales of the Jedi" also showcases the eclectic vocal talents of Ashley Eckstein, Corey Burton, Janina Gavankar, Micheál Richardson, TC Carson, Ian McDiarmid, Liam Neeson, Phil LaMarr, Clancy Brown, Matt Lanter, and James Arnold Taylor.

Yes, that's correct! McDiarmid and Neeson are involved in this project reprising their respective roles as Darth Sidious/The Emperor and Qui-Gon.

Additionally, Kevin Kiner's elegant score for this anthology is outstanding, which should be no surprise for fans of his music composed for "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." Acolytes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" will feel right at home as well.

All six episodes of "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi" are now available on Disney+.