Star Wars Squadrons Force-Blasted to just $17 this Black Friday

Star Wars Squadrons is on an incredible sale right now, but act fast while supplies last.

Star Wars Squadrons is a dogfighting dream, allowing you to take the controls of iconic franchise ships and engage in daring battles either with other players or in single-player mode if you prefer.

It's on sale for just $17 at GameStop despite being released only last month, and you can pick it up for either the PS4 or XBox One. No fear, even though new console generations are coming out soon, it will work on the new Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. PC gamers don't get a discount at Gamestop, having to pay the full $39.99 price, but we've tracked down some great deals for Squadrons on the PC too.

The game is nearly 60% off at GameStop and much cheaper than other retailers that have Squadrons on sale. Physical box store sales are at Best Buy ($20), Walmart ($25) and Target ($25). Or if you prefer download codes, pick up the game for just $19.99 for Xbox or $23.99 for the PC at Amazon.

Best Star Wars Squadrons Black Friday Deal Star Wars Squadrons $39.99 $16.99 at GameStop Star Wars Squadrons lets you experience multiplayer space dogfights from the comfort of your gaming device. You can pick up one of the latest Star Wars games for nearly 60% off the listed price.

View Deal

EA initially said it would not release new content for Squadrons, but it changed its mind and announced a new map and new starfighters, among other features, will be coming to the game soon.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday deals for space fans, as well as our deals on Celestron telescopes and binoculars.