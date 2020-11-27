Three epic Lego Star Wars helmets are 20% off for Black Friday

Lego has released three new "Star Wars" ahead of "Star Wars Day" on May 4, 2020.

It's time to get into Dark Side fashion as the Lego Star Wars helmets are on sale right now, just in time for Black Friday. Two of the three helmet sets are available for a steal on Amazon, and the third is on sale at Target.com.

The Lego Boba Fett helmet and the Lego Stormtrooper helmet are each available for $47.99, which is 20% off the usual price. Act fast to make sure you cash in while supplies are in stock. The third helmet, the Lego TIE Fighter helmet, is also 20% off at Target.com, so you might want to grab it anyway to complete the set.

None of these helmets are wearable, but they'll sure make an impression on you furniture. They will stand out without taking too much space, as Boba Fett's helmet is at 8 inches (21 centimeters) tall, and the Stormtrooper and TIE fighter pilot helmets at 7 inches (18 cm) tall each.

Lego Boba Fett Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Go bounty-hunting with this incredible 625-piece Lego set. In case you need to remind people of Boba Fett's name (although who could forget), it comes with a name plaque.View Deal

Lego Stormtrooper Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon This terrifying Stormtrooper helmet has 647 pieces and includes a base plate and a name plaque. It may inspire you to fight for the Empire, or maybe to fight against it.View Deal

TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet: $59.99 $47.99 on Target.com

Build your own TIE Fighter Pilot helmet with this 724-piece set that completes the helmet set from Lego. Just pray you don't get assigned as Darth Vader's wingman.View Deal

Check out our best Star Wars Black Friday deals here and don't miss our favorite Star Wars Lego sets for 2020!

