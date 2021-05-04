Hasbro's new animatronic Baby Yoda eats snacks, uses the Force and coos

The next generation of adorable "Baby Yoda" animatronic toys from Hasbro will blast into stores during the fall, with one able to use the Force or chow down on snacks right in front of your eyes.

The product is called " Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu ," with Grogu being the actual real name of Baby Yoda or "The Child" in Disney Plus' popular series "The Mandalorian." The doll will retail for $79.99 USD, is suitable for ages four and up, and is available for pre-order now at Amazon , Walmart , Target , Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney .

Toy maker Hasbro released a short preview video showing Baby Yoda responding to a touch on the head or a touch on the mouth with cute cooing noises. The Child eats his favorite cookie or raises his hands to do "The Force", much like what you see in the television show.

Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu. $79.88 at Amazon.

Watch Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) eat, use the Force and babble adorably with Hasbro's new Galactic Snackin' Grogu coming in Fall 2021.View Deal

Image 1 of 2 Hasbro's new Galactic Snackin' Grogu lets you feed Baby Yoda and help him use the Force. Available in Fall 2021 for $79.99. (Image credit: Hasbro) Image 2 of 2 Hasbro's new Galactic Snackin' Grogu lets you feed Baby Yoda and help him use the Force. Available in Fall 2021 for $79.99. (Image credit: Hasbro)

"With a galaxy of features, including adorable sounds, fun animated motions, and interactive accessories, this … animatronic toy is ready for action and adventure," Hasbro said in a press release.

"Place any of the included entertainment-inspired accessories in his hand and he'll react. Put an accessory in his mouth, and he'll make eating sounds that let you know if he thinks it’s yummy or yucky. When Grogu (The Child) wants to be picked up and held, he'll reach up with both arms," Hasbro added.

The toy also includes sound effects you'll recognize from the series, a robe, four interactive accessories, blinking eyes and movable head, ears and arms. It also needs four 1.5-volt AA batteries to run, which are not included with your purchase.

Long-time fans of Mando may recall a 2020 version of this toy that included 25 sounds and that could also do The Force – along with a sigh to show how much energy that Jedi move exerts. The first Baby Yoda from Hasbro also allowed The Child to take a "Force nap" if you lay it down. Hasbro has released a number of other Baby Yoda toys , including plush stuffies and mini-figurines.

"The Mandalorian" wrapped up Season 2 in December; Season 3 is expected to debut Dec. 25, 2021. Disney Plus is available in the United States for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year; if you live elsewhere, check your local country's listings for details about availability and pricing.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.