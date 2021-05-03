Star Wars video games are up to 75% off for May the Fourth

Popular "Star Wars" video game titles are up to 75 percent off, just in time for the annual May the Fourth celebration Tuesday (May 4).

"Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," "Star Wars" Squadrons" and "Battlefront II Celebration Edition" are all between 50% and 70% off on Steam and Epic Games. We've rounded up the best deals below so you can practice using the Force and getting into the spirit of either the Dark Side or the Light Side, depending on your preference.

A whole host of other "Star Wars" titles are up to 75% off on Good Old Games (GOG) and Steam. GameStop has a host of "Star Wars" used and new games available under incredible deals. For kids, Electronic Arts has "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes" available for free on the App Store or Google Play, although you will face some in-app purchases.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order deals

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order PS4: $̶59̶.̶9̶9̶ $19.93 at Walmart

If you're a PS4 player, Walmart has Fallen Order at just over $30 off. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One: $̶59̶.̶9̶9̶ $19.93 at Walmart

Xbox players can also save $30 on Fallen Order at Walmart for May the Fourth.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $̶3̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $19.99 at Steam

Help your new Padawan complete his Force training with this deal on "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $̶4̶4̶.̶9̶9̶ $24.99 at Steam

Go even deeper into the storyline of a new, isolated padawan getting used to his Force powers with the deluxe edition deal of "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons deals

Star Wars Squadrons Xbox One. $̶3̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ . $19.93 at Walmart

Xbox players can save $20 on Star Wars Squadrons at Walmart for May the Fourth 2021. View Deal

If you're a Star Wars fan on PlayStation 4, don't miss this deep discount on Star Wars Squadrons for May the Fourth 2021.View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons: $̶3̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $19.99 on Steam

On PC? Hop in to the epic ships of the franchise. and engage in daring battles, either in single-player mode or with other players. View Deal

Star Wars Squadrons: $̶3̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $23.99 on Epic Games

Hop in to the epic ships of the franchise. and engage in daring battles, either in single-player mode or with other players. View Deal

Star Wars Battlefront II deals

Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 $̶59̶.̶9̶6 $19.93 at Walmart

PlayStation 4 players can save big on the hit game Star Wars Battlefront II at Walmart for Star Wars Day 2021.



View Deal

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition: $̶3̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $11.99 at Steam

Follow the story of Iden Versio, commander of the Imperial Special Forces unit Inferno Squad, who faces a crucial decision after a second Death Star blows up. View Deal

Star Wars Battlefront II: Ultimate Edition: $̶1̶1̶.̶9̶9̶ $4.99 at Epic Games

Star Wars Triple Bundle: $̶8̶9̶.̶9̶9̶ $44.99 at Epic Games

This triple bundle of "Star Wars" games includes "Star Wars Squadrons", "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition" and "Star Wars: Battlefront II Celebration Edition." View Deal

If you enjoy other things besides video games, there are lots of other "Star Wars" deals to be had for the holiday.

E-book "Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark" is at only 99 cents for the next few days, as as Disney's Lucasfilm beams out its highly anticipated first wave of "The High Republic" novels, books and comics beginning this month.

We also have a roundup of the best Lego "Star Wars" sets to look for in 2021. This omnibus includes the new R2-D2 robot, Darth Vader helmet and Scout Trooper helmet, and numerous sets for franchises ranging from "The Mandalorian" to the original 1977-1983 prequel movies, which celebrated their 45th anniversary in 2020.

