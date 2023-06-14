'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 warps onto Paramount Plus tomorrow

Its continuing mission to explore strange new worlds returns tomorrow.

It's been just three weeks shy of exactly one year since we watched Captain Pike (Anson Mount) join forces with Captain Kirk (Paul Wesley) in the conclusion of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" first season "A Quality of Mercy." Thankfully though, both the second and third seasons have been filmed back-to-back, so fingers crossed we won't have another 49 weeks after August 17 for Season 3. It also means that principal photography more than likely hasn't been affected by the writer's strike.

We know that Wesley is set to reprise the character of Captain James T. Kirk in at least one installment (S02, E03), we also know there is, somehow, some sort of crossover with the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (S02, E07) and we know that Carol Kane is set to become a series semi-regular.

We also know that joining Mount once again is Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley), Ethan Peck (Spock), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M'Benga), Christina Chong (La'an Noonien-Singh), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel) and Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura).

Related: Star Trek streaming guide: Where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows online

Let's not forget that Lt. Commander Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is in a spot of bother over the fact that she kept her identity as an Illyrian secret from Starfleet. No doubt the Gorn will attack Federation forces once again, are Spock and T'Pring still a thing? And will we ever get to see the magnificent, mischievous Harcourt Fenton Mudd?

There's a reason this is the most popular "Star Trek" on Paramount Plus and we cannot wait to see more.

"Strange New Worlds" and every episode of every "Star Trek" show currently streams exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US. Internationally, the shows are available on Paramount Plus in Australia, Latin America, the UK and South Korea, as well as on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. They also stream exclusively on Paramount Plus in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In Canada, they air on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave.