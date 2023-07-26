'Strange New Worlds' trailer offers sneak peek at 1st musical episode of 'Star Trek' ever (video)

By Jeff Spry
published

Let's hope the Klingon High Command never catches wind of this bold silliness.

In space no one can hear you … sing?

Well, that might be technically true for warbling in the cold vacuum of outer space but inside the comfortable confines of a Constitution Class Federation starship like the U.S.S. Enterprise, the acoustics might be akin to any world-class concert hall.

This past weekend during San Diego Comic-Con at the official Paramount+ "Star Trek Universe" panel in Hall H, the powers that be not only announced an early Saturday, July 22 release for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" anxiously awaited live-action crossover episode with "Star Trek: Lower Decks" titled "Those Old Scientists," but also a surprise peek at the singing and dancing plot of the upcoming episode nine.

As seen in this ear-pleasing preview trailer above, it appears that the Enterprise is struck by some sort of interstellar interference that has a peculiar effect on Captain Pike and his intrepid crew, causing them to belt out a medley of catchy numbers.

Related: Star Trek streaming guide: Where to watch the Star Trek movies and TV shows online

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial

Watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Paramount Plus: Get a one month free trial 

Get all the Star Trek content you can possibly handle with this free trial of Paramount Plus. Watch new shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and all the classic Trek movies and TV shows too. Plans start from $4.99/month after the trial ends.

View Deal

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" episode poster for "Subspace Rhapsody." (Image credit: Paramount+)

"Star Trek" and musicals go together like … well, never! "Subspace Rhapsody" is a joyous salute to Hollywood musicals of the 1950s and is deemed the first-ever, complete musical-themed episode in the "Star Trek" franchise's long 57-year history. There's even a cool retro-style movie poster designed just for this special occasion!

"Subspace Rhapsody" will break into song as the ninth and penultimate episode of Season 2 and it's due to air on August 3, 2023. This toe-tapping chapter is an ode to Technicolor spectacles Tinseltown churned out during the Golden Age of Cinema. 

RELATED STORIES:

—  'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' costume designer dishes on her dazzling outfits (exclusive)

 — 'Strange New Worlds' cinematographer brings 23rd-century style to 'Star Trek' (exclusive)

 —  Director Valerie Weiss on her engrossing 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' courtroom drama (exclusive)

It features ten original songs in addition to a whole new musical version of "Strange New Worlds'" main title theme, with music and lyrics provided by Kay Hanley ("Letters to Cleo") and Tom Polce ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"). 

Fans might recall previous "Star Trek" scenes where a certain character might spontaneously break out into song as in "Picard" Season 2, but never a full-blown musical episode filled hull-to-hull with upbeat lyrics-enhanced dance sequences.  

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" streams exclusively on Paramount+.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.