Beam up these 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Starfleet boots from designer John Fluevog

Some new boots from John Fluevog is taking footwear into the final frontier for the launch of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" on Paramount Plus.

Let's face it: "Star Trek" fashion has always been hit-or-miss over the decades. But we can all agree that the trim uniforms featured in the "Star Trek: Discovery" seasons and its upcoming spinoff, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," score high marks on their cool factor.

Now, thanks to designer John Fluevog, fans will be able to trek down the boulevards sporting the same awesome officers' boots that stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck showcased in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." They will retail for $399.

Fluevog has collaborated with Paramount to offer a vision of futuristic Starfleet footwear that the series actors will wear when the warp drive is activated. Fluevog is an avid follower of all things "Star Trek" and its benevolent version of the 22nd to 24th centuries, so his union with one of the most beloved sci-fi franchises of all time makes perfect sense. For more "Star Trek" immersion, check out our streaming guide, gift guide and preview of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

You can beam up these Starfleet boots from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" from John Fluevog. (Image credit: John Fluevog)

Fluevog designs boots, loafers, sandals and a variety of other shoes for both men and women. His 24 stores around the world supply cool treads for rock stars, artists and celebrities of every stripe. Now, he's joined up with the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" production team to create the sleek officers' slip-ons that will appear on-screen for the entire debut season.

As part of the company's Manifold Witness family of boots, these "Star Trek"-themed accessories are carefully crafted with supple leather and elastic uppers. A full leather harness and a gunmetal-finished "Star Trek" delta insignia at the ankle polishes off the sci-fi feel.

"The original 'Star Trek' uniform is so iconic, including those Cuban-style boots," Bernadette Croft, costume designer for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," said in a statement. "It was an honor to team up with Fluevog and give the boots an updated look. The stretchy back makes fitting our actors easy, and the rubber soles are shock-absorbent, which is handy on the concrete studio floors. The leather is soft yet durable. We have had countless running and action sequences, and the Fluevog boots never fail. ... They look futuristic and edgy and are my favorite part of the uniform. Such a strong silhouette!"

Fluevog's Star Trek boots come in different styles for all your cosmic footwear needs. (Image credit: John Fluevog)

Eager fans were treated to a sneak peek and preorder session of these stylish sci-fi boots in gray or black during the recent Star Trek: Mission Chicago event that beamed onto Earth April 8 to 10.

The official Starfleet boot will officially be available for purchase in unisex gray or black at all Fluevog outlets later this year as a part of the fall/winter 2022 collection and online at Fluevog.com.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" premieres May 5 exclusively on Paramount Plus.

