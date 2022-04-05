Salute First Contact Day with a fresh new ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ trailer and poster

However you’re celebrating this year’s First Contact Day, make sure you fly your “Star Trek” colors by checking out the latest electrifying trailer for the new 10-episode Paramount Plus sci-fi series, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Spawned from the steaming platform's “Star Trek: Discovery” show and beaming into our living rooms starting on May 5, “Strange New Worlds” is a return to an old-fashioned “planet of the week” format once popularized in Gene Roddenberry’s “Star Trek: The Original Series.”

It chronicles the ongoing outer space adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and its Starfleet crew commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), his Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) as they navigate the spaceways in search of new life and new civilizations. The intrepid trio was last seen in the “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 2 finale.

You can check out our Star Trek streaming guide to see where to watch Star Trek: Discovery online and catch up on the intriguing characters you'll meet in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

This new official full trailer is a whirlwind of colorful sci-fi action punctuated with shots of fantastical alien planets, bizarre reptilian creatures, exotic otherworldly sunsets, formal sword fighting, fuzzy beasts, a giant golden orb, the Enterprise engaging in interstellar combat, and even Spock sharing an unexpected kiss. Wow!

“Our mission, to chart the stars, push the boundaries of what is known, and what is possible,” Captain Pike declares in this thrilling preview.

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

“Strange New Worlds” also showcases recast versions of legacy characters that might sound a bit familiar to fans old and young, like Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding); Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush); and Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun). New faces include the Andorian Engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak); Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navias); and La'An Noonien Singh (Christina Chong).

Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Academy Award winning writer Akiva Goldsman penned "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'" debut chapter, which was adapted from a story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman also in the director's chair for the premiere episode. “Strange New Worlds” is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" arrives exclusively on Paramount Plus starting on May 5, and we can't wait to see the new adventures of Captain Pike and his crew.



