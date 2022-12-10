'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 warps onto home video and is 24% off for the holidays

Relive all the outer space heroics of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Blu-ray, DVD, and Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook.

Paramount Plus's "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4 faded into memory this past March as Commander Michael Burnham and crew managed to deal with the Species 10-C crisis, avert a major Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) obliteration, and aided in Earth's welcomed return to the United Federation of Planets.

Season 5 was officially given the "warp speed ahead" signal in January but it might be some time before the USS Discovery boldly charges into its own future.

Until then, Trekkies loyal to the sci-fi streaming series on Paramount Plus can spend the holiday season revisiting this last outing as CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment just released "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4 on Blu-ray, DVD, Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook and Digital. You can save 24% on on the the Discovery Season 4 Blu-ray at Amazon (opens in new tab), which has it for $33.59, or go for the special Steelbook edition at $42.31 (opens in new tab), but is not on sale.



If you want to watch every season of "Star Trek: Discovery," you'll have to get Paramount Plus, which is currently 50% (opens in new tab) off if you subscribe for a full year in a deal that ends on Jan. 2. Check out our Star Trek streaming guide to find out where to watch your favorite Trek sereies.

(opens in new tab) Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Blu-ray: was $43.99 now $33.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Relive the warp adventures of the crew of the USS Discovery as they bring the Federation back together in the distant future in this new Blu-ray box set of Season 4 of the Paramount Plus show.

(opens in new tab) One year of Paramount Plus - was $49.99/year now $24.99/year (opens in new tab).



Paramount is offering 50% off its two plan levels, allowing you to get a deep discount whether you choose ads or not. The Essential plan is now $24.99, or if you want uninterrupted streaming you can go for the Premium plan for just $49.99.

Credit: CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment (Image credit: Paramount+)

Presented in widescreen format, this deluxe four-disc collection is stuffed like a Christmas goose with all 13 episodes and more than 90 minutes of special bonus features, including exclusive cast and crew interviews, gag reel, bloopers, deleted scenes, and episode commentary. Blu-ray and Blu-ray Steelbook editions are finished off in English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 5.1 Dolby Digital.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Season Four featured a stellar cast that showcased the acting talents of Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Ian Alexander (Gray).

Executive producing duties were accomplished by Alex Kurtzman (Secret Hideout), Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin (Secret Hideout), Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry (Roddenberry Entertainment), Trevor Roth (Roddenberry Entertainment) and Jenny Lumet.

Credit: CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment (Image credit: Paramount+)

Check out the official list of added material to ring out the year in "Star Trek" style:

● STAR TREK DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON 4 - A continuation of the series, this behind-the-scenes featurette includes writers and producers as they discuss how their visions were realized by the cast, sets, costumes and props in Season Four.

● BEING MICHAEL BURNHAM: THE CAPTAIN’S LOG - From Sonequa Martin-Green, fans are taken through her personal journey as Captain Michael Burnham. Follow Martin-Green, as she sits in the Captain’s chair and shares intimate videos taken throughout the season, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews.

● CREATING SPACE - Fans can explore the VFX department to see their use of an AR wall for the immersive on-screen experience created for The Holodeck, which utilizes the largest AR wall to date.

● THE TOLL IT TOOK - From the writer's room and prop building to costume fittings, the production stage and post, the cast and crew discuss the toll COVID took during the development of Season Four.

"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4 is available now on Blu-ray (opens in new tab), DVD, Limited Edition Blu-ray Steelbook, and Digital. You can also check out our guides to the Star Trek movies in order, and our rundown of the Star Trek movies, ranked worst to best for a deeper look into the final frontier.