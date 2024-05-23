International Space Development Conference 2024 beams up Star Trek's William Shatner and more in Los Angeles

The stars of Star Trek are about to get a taste of real-life space exploration when they beam into the 2024 International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles this weekend, and you have a chance join them to get your space fix.

On Friday (May 24), actor William Shatner, who originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk and launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket in 2021, will receive the Robert Heinlein Memorial Award "for his deep impact on public perception of the human expansion into space, which boldly highlighted diversity and inclusion previously unseen on television," conference officials said in a statement. The award, which is given annually by the nonprofit National Space Society at ISDC, is just one event featuring Star Trek actors. If you're in the Los Angeles area, you can learn how to attend the ISDC conference at the at isdc.nss.org.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" actor Melissa Navia, who portrays helm pilot Lt. Erica Ortegas, will host the 2024 ISDC conference. NSS officials have also recruited her fellow Trek alums in a May 26 panel "Science Fiction to Science Fact" featuring Nana Visitor (Major Kira Nerys on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine"), John Billingsley (Doctor Flox on "Star Trek: Enterprise") and other Trek and sci-fi veterans to discuss "how science fiction has, and will continue to, transition into our everyday lives, and ultimately, the exploration of space."

But real science fact is the main draw for ISDC, which is expected to draw over 1,000 attendees to its talks at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel near Los Angeles International Airport.

"ISDC 2024 talks will cover the exploration, development, and settlement of the Moon, Mars, and cislunar space; deep space exploration; innovative spaceflight technology; the commercialization of space and space infrastructure; life support systems; collaboration in space; living in space; space solar power; space debris mediation solutions; planetary defense; space law; and both national and international space policy, among others," organizers wrote in an overview.



This year, the conference's theme of "No Limits" has drawn in retired astronauts Susan Kilrain and Jose Hernandez, as well as Alan Stern (who leads the New Horizon mission to Pluto and beyond, as well as Vast Space CEO Max Haot, Mars Society founder Robert Zubrin and YouTube creators Isaac Arthur and Brian McManus.

“The ISDC is the only major space conference that is intended for everyone, from space professionals to students to the lay public. It is the largest and longest running space conference anywhere,” Aggie Kobrin, NSS Event Manager, said in a separate statement. "We're thrilled to be holding the conference in Los Angles this year. It's wonderful and to have these amazing speakers appearing before an audience ranging from seasoned NASA professionals to hundreds of young people, all of whom are deeply interested in space."

You can learn more about the 2024 International Space Development Conference, which runs from May 24 to May 26, at the website isdc.nss.org where you can also find a full list of speakers and conference schedule.

