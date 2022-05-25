SpaceX will launch small satellites and land a rocket Wednesday. Here's how to watch it live.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 143 small satellites into orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan. 24, 2021 to mark the Transporter-1 rideshare mission.

SpaceX will launch a batch of small satellites to orbit and land the returning rocket today (May 25), and you can watch the action live.

A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida today at 2:27 p.m. EDT (1827 GMT) on a mission called Transporter 5. If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9's first stage will come back to Earth for a vertical touchdown at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1 about nine minutes after launch.

You can watch all of this action live here at Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX , or directly via the company (opens in new tab). The webcast is expected to begin about 15 minutes before liftoff.

Transporter 5 is a "rideshare" mission that will loft a variety of small satellites for a number of different customers. SpaceX hasn't revealed much about these payloads yet, but we should learn more about them soon.

As its name suggests, Transporter 5 will be SpaceX's fifth dedicated small-satellite rideshare mission. The first, Transporter 1, launched 143 satellites to orbit in January 2021 — a record for the most payloads lofted on a single mission.

Transporter 5 will be the 22nd Falcon 9 launch in 2022 and the 155th for the rocket overall. The mission will also mark the eighth flight of this particular Falcon 9 first stage, according to EverydayAstronaut.com (opens in new tab).

Such extensive reuse is a key priority for SpaceX, which views it as the key breakthrough that humanity will need to colonize Mars and perform other ambitious exploration feats. And the reuse is indeed extensive; several different Falcon 9 first stages have launched on 12 different missions.