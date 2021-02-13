In photos: SpaceX's Starship SN9 prototype soars 10 km, crash-lands in Texas

SpaceX launched its Starship SN9 prototype on a 10-kilometer (6.2 miles) test flight that ended with a boom on Feb. 2, 2021. See photos of the epic test in this gallery.

Above: SpaceX's 165-foot-tall (50 meters) Starship SN9 prototype stands at the company's South Texas site on Jan. 21, 2021.

Full story: SpaceX's Starship SN9 launches to 10 km, crashes during landing