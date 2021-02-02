SpaceX's Starship SN9 prototype launches to 10 km, crashes during landing

Another Starship has flown high — and come down hard.

SN9, the latest prototype of SpaceX's Starship vehicle , soared on a test flight today (Feb. 2) from the company's South Texas site, on the Gulf Coast near the small community of Boca Chica Village.

The stainless-steel SN9 lifted off at 3:25 p.m. EST (1825 GMT; 2:25 p.m. local Texas time). The 165-foot-tall (50 meters) craft appeared to fly well, shutting down its three Raptor engines sequentially as planned, reaching its target altitude of about 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) and performing a complex horizontal flip as it would during an operational reentry to Earth's atmosphere.

Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX's Mars-colonizing vehicles in images

Image 1 of 7 SpaceX's Starship SN9 rocket prototype (center) launches on a 10-kilometer test flight from the company's South Texas facility on Feb. 2, 2021. Its successor SN10 is seen in the foreground at right. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 2 of 7 SpaceX's Starship SN9 rocket prototype rises above the Boca Chica beach region of South Texas on Feb. 2, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 3 of 7 SpaceX's Starship SN9 is the second Starship to fly. It followed the Starship SN8 launch in December 2020. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 4 of 7 The Starship SN9 prototype is seen after a flip maneuver to return to Earth after reaching its target 10-kilometer altitude. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 5 of 7 A SpaceX camera on the ground captures the Starship SN9 prototype as it attempts to land. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 6 of 7 SpaceX's Starship SN9 prototype failed to stick its landing, crashing and exploding near its launch site. (Image credit: SpaceX) Image 7 of 7 A plume rises over the crash site of SpaceX's Starship SN9 after its test ended in a hard impact and explosion. The Starship SN10 vehicle is visible to the left of the plume. (Image credit: SpaceX)

But then came the landing.

SN9 didn't manage to slow itself down enough or get vertical for landing. The vehicle hit the touchdown site hard about 6.5 minutes after liftoff, exploding in a massive fireball much as its predecessor, the three-engine SN8 prototype, did on Dec. 9 .

"Again, we've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said during SpaceX's launch webcast.

"We got a lot of good data, and the primary objective — to demonstrate control of the vehicle in the subsonic re-entry — looked to be very good, and we will take a lot out of that," he added.

SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and payloads to the moon, Mars and other distant destinations. The system consists of two elements, both of which are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable: a spaceship called Starship and a giant rocket known as Super Heavy.

The final Starship will be powered by six Raptors, and Super Heavy will have about 30 of the engines, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has said. Starship will be powerful enough to get itself off the moon and Mars, but it will need the huge booster's help to get off the much more massive Earth.

SpaceX is iterating toward the final Starship spacecraft via a series of increasingly complex prototypes. The early versions, for example, had just one Raptor engine and got just 500 feet (150 m) off the ground on their brief test hops. SN8 was the first three-engine vehicle to take flight, performing the Starship program's first-ever high-altitude test flight.

SpaceX's Starship SN9 prototype crashes and explodes during landing after a 10-kilometer test launch from the the company's South Texas facility near Boca Chica on Feb. 2, 2021. (Image credit: SpaceX)

That Dec. 9 flight violated SpaceX's Federal Aviation Administration launch license, FAA officials said in an emailed statement today. That violation, which was first reported by The Verge , led to an investigation and a suspension of testing that delayed SN9's launch until today . (SpaceX had aimed to fly SN9 last week.)

SpaceX likely won't take much time to mourn SN9's passing or celebrate the milestones it checked off today. The next Starship prototype, the three-engine SN10, is already on the pad and is expected to begin prelaunch testing soon.

Such rapid building and testing of prototypes is key to getting Starship up and running in the relatively near future. And Musk has set an ambitious target timeline for Starship, as he does for most of his varied projects. The billionaire entrepreneur recently said that Starship should start launching people to Mars by 2026 and could even do so by 2024 " if we get lucky ."