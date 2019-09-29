Starship and Super Heavy: SpaceX's Mars-Colonizing Vehicles in Images

Image 1 of 37 (Image credit: SpaceX) Starship Separating from Super Heavy Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 primarily to help humanity settle Mars. Here's a look at the gear the company is developing to do just that — a giant rocket called Super Heavy and a 100-passenger vehicle called Starship. Above, an artist's illustration of Starship separating from its Super Heavy rocket after launch.

"BFR" in 2018 Starship and Super Heavy have gone by several names. When first unveiled in 2017, the duo was known as the Interplanetary Transport System. A year later, Musk changed the name to BFR, short for "Big Falcon Rocket" (or "Big F***ing Rocket). In November 2018, it was renamed again to "Starship."

Starship Mk1 Construction Complete SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the newly assembled Starship Mk1 prototype on Sept. 27, 2019.

SpaceX's South Texas Facility Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the company's Starship Mk1 prototype at its South Texas facility on Sept. 17, 2019.

Starship Under the Stars The bottom half of SpaceX's Starship Mk 1 prototype is seen at the company's South Texas facilities in this photo posted on Twitter by Elon Musk on Sept. 22, 2019.

Starship's Bottom Half SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the bottom half of the Starship Mk1 prototype being lifted above a transporter on Sept. 25, 2019.

Starship on a Roll SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted this photo of the Starship Mk1 prototype on a transporter on Sept. 25, 2019.

Starship Under Construction The bottom half of SpaceX's Starship Mk 1 prototype is seen at the company's South Texas facilities in this photo posted on Twitter by Elon Musk on Sept. 22, 2019.

Starship in Texas SpaceX's newly assembled Starship Mk1 prototype stands tall at the company's launch facility in Cameron County, Texas.

Starship "Hopper" Prototype: Artist's Rendering An artist's illustration of the "hopper" test-flight version of SpaceX's Starship vehicle, shared via Twitter by company founder and CEO Elon Musk on Jan. 5, 2019.

Starship "Hopper" Prototype: The Real Thing The test-flight version of SpaceX's Starship "Hopper" vehicle stands completed at the company's Texas test site. Elon Musk posted this photo on Twitter on Jan. 10, 2019.

Hopper Under Construction Portions of SpaceX's first "hopper" test article for its Starship vehicle being assembled at the company's South Texas launch site, seen here in a photo tweeted by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Dec. 24, 2018.

Starship and Super Heavy Ascent Before it was Starship, it was called the BFR, or "Big Falcon Rocket." SpaceX's 2018 BFR design showcased a sleek, sci-fi looking spaceship and its 1st stage booster as shown in this image unveiled by Elon Musk on Sept. 17, 2018.

At the Moon On Sept. 13, 2018, SpaceX announced it had signed the 1st private passenger for a moon trip on BFR. This image released with that announcement offered the first glimpse of BFR's design changes since the 2017 ITS version (which fill much of this gallery).

Stage Separation An artist's illustration of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket launching into space. SpaceX will launch Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa on the first private passenger flight around the moon, possibly in 2023.

Elon Musk and Yusaku Maezawa SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who has booked SpaceX's first private flight around the moon, meet the press during the mission's unveiling at the company's headquarters in Hawthorne, California on Sept. 17, 2018.

Starship on Mars An artist's illustration of SpaceX "BFR" spaceships on the surface of Mars.

SpaceX's Vision for a Mars City SpaceX aims to launch its first Mars cargo missions in 2022 and the first crews in 2024. If all goes according to plan, these first flights will plant the seeds of a permanent, sustainable city on the Red Planet.

Starship for Mars This SpaceX infographic shows how the company aims to use its Starship interstellar spacecraft to transport humans and cargo to and from the Red Planet.

SpaceX on the Moon The Starship architecture isn't Mars-specific; the system could help establish a base on the moon, Musk said.

From Earth to the Moon Starship could make it from Earth orbit to the lunar surface and back again without needing to refuel, Musk said.

Deploying a Satellite The Starship system will also be able to launch very large satellites, according to Elon Musk. The company is targeting 2021 for its first commercial launch.

BFR Spaceship at the ISS An artist's illustration of the BFR spaceship docked at the International Space Station.

Big BFR The BFR iteration was designed to be 387 feet (118 meters) tall, with the ability to carry payloads up to 100 metric tons all the way to the surface of Mars.

A Spacious Spaceship The BFR's design was more spacious inside, fitting more than 35,000 cubic feet (1,000 cubic meters) of pressurized space inside. The payload section measured 180 feet (55 meters) long. That's more than 10 times the size of the space shuttle's living quarters.

Steering the BFR The 2018 BFR design had two actuated forward fins and three in the rear. (Elon Musk also referred to these features as "wings" or "fins.")

Landing the BFR A screenshot of a landing simulation showing how the BFR will land. The rocket is designed to be able to land anywhere in the solar system, Elon Musk said when he unveiled the new design.

A Big Rocket SpaceX's envisioned BFR is much bigger and far more powerful than the company's other rockets.

BFR from the Side The BFR would be capable of lofting 150 tons of payload to low Earth orbit, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said.

BFR Spaceship: Top View The BFR spaceship's design features 40 cabins, each of which will likely house two to three people on a typical Mars trip.

BFR Spaceship: Rear View The BFR spaceship's six Raptor engines will allow it to reach Mars after a journey of three to six months.