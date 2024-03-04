SpaceX to launch 23 Starlink satellites tonight during 3rd launch in under 24 hours

SpaceX is keeping its rapid launch cadence going.

The company plans to launch yet another batch of 23 Starlink internet satellites at 6:56 p.m. ET (2356 GMT) on Monday (March 4) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Some eight minutes after liftoff, the flight's booster will return to the planet, landing on SpaceX's droneship dubbed "A Shortfall of Gravitas." The ship will be waiting offshore in the Atlantic Ocean.

If the mission lifts off on time, and if SpaceX launches the Transporter-10 rideshare mission scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET today, three Falcon 9 rocket launches will have happened in a span of less than 24 hours. The third owes itself to the company's successful Crew-8 astronaut mission launch to the International Space Station on Sunday (March 3).

Tonight's mission will mark the 13th flight for this particular Falcon 9 first stage booster. The booster previously flew on eight other Starlink missions, the CRS-27 resupply mission to the ISS and a number of private launches including ispace's Hakuto-R lunar lander mission.

The mission will be SpaceX's 21st Falcon 9 flight of 2024. If SpaceX lands the booster successfully, it will mark 281 successful Falcon 9 booster landings (supposing Transporter-10's booster makes it down safely today.)

SpaceX has been launching Starlink satellites with increasing regularity; before this mission, its most recent launch was on Feb. 29, Leap Day, when another 23 Starlink satellites made their way to space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The company is building a massive megaconstellation of Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit to provide wireless, high-speed internet access across the world, for both general consumer usage as well as for use in war zones or disaster areas.

The company currently has over 5,000 working Starlink satellites in orbit and has approval to launch up to 12,000.